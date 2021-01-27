Discord shuts down /r/WallStreetBets server for 'hate speech' and more

Discord has shut down the /r/WallStreetBets server, with World's #1 esports and gaming consultant, insider and competitive gaming leader Rod Breslau tweeting:

Discord said that the /r/WallStreetBets server was shut down for "hate speech, glorifying violence, and spreading misinformation" according to a Discord spokesperson to Breslau. The spokesperson added: "To be clear, we did not ban this server due to financial fraud related to GameStop or other stocks".

The company said in full: "The server has been on our Trust & Safety team's radar for some time due to occasional content that violates our Community Guidelines, including hate speech, glorifying violence, and spreading misinformation. Over the past few months, we have issued multiple warnings to the server admin".

"Today, we decided to remove the server and its owner from Discord for continuing to allow hateful and discriminatory content after repeated warnings".

"To be clear, we did not ban this server due to financial fraud related to GameStop or other stocks. Discord welcomes a broad variety of personal finance discussions, from investment clubs and day traders to college students and professional financial advisors. We are monitoring this situation and in the event there are allegations of illegal activities, we will cooperate with authorities as appropriate".