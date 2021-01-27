All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Discord shuts down /r/WallStreetBets server for 'hate speech' and more

Discord shuts down the /r/WallStreetBets server, claiming 'hate speech, glorifying violence, and spreading misinformation'.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 27 2021 7:43 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Discord has shut down the /r/WallStreetBets server, with World's #1 esports and gaming consultant, insider and competitive gaming leader Rod Breslau tweeting:

Discord said that the /r/WallStreetBets server was shut down for "hate speech, glorifying violence, and spreading misinformation" according to a Discord spokesperson to Breslau. The spokesperson added: "To be clear, we did not ban this server due to financial fraud related to GameStop or other stocks".

The company said in full: "The server has been on our Trust & Safety team's radar for some time due to occasional content that violates our Community Guidelines, including hate speech, glorifying violence, and spreading misinformation. Over the past few months, we have issued multiple warnings to the server admin".

"Today, we decided to remove the server and its owner from Discord for continuing to allow hateful and discriminatory content after repeated warnings".

"To be clear, we did not ban this server due to financial fraud related to GameStop or other stocks. Discord welcomes a broad variety of personal finance discussions, from investment clubs and day traders to college students and professional financial advisors. We are monitoring this situation and in the event there are allegations of illegal activities, we will cooperate with authorities as appropriate".

Discord shuts down /r/WallStreetBets server for 'hate speech' and more 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99$24.99$23.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/27/2021 at 7:43 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, gamerevolution.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.