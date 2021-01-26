All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Reddit trollers + Elon Musk pump GameStop share price to record highs

GameStop shares have skyrocketed towards close to $150, a new record high and it's all because of Reddit and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 26 2021 10:38 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

So, here's the story -- some trolls on Reddit and more specifically r/wallstreetbets had a mission: destroy GameStop short sellers and to screw them in the assistance of retail investors.

Reddit trollers + Elon Musk pump GameStop share price to record highs 05 | TweakTown.com

The popular r/wallstreetbets subreddit was spun into motion, with the group described as "like 4chan found a Bloomberg terminal" and oh boy, they went to town this time. The r/wallstreetbets posters have achieved something pretty insane, with GameStop stock hitting $2 in March 2020 and $17 by December 2020 -- at the time of writing it was at $147.98.

The subreddit was founded by Jaime Rogozinski but he stepped away from it in 2020, Rogozinski said that r/wallstreetbets treats stock trading like a video game. He said: "Level up with options trading ... Choose your own venture".

Rogozinski explains: "It certainly started as a meme. That's how WallStreetBets operates. [WallStreetBets] get a stock, they have fun with it, they make funny pictures and videos and songs or whatever. GameStop started as a meme, but they pushed it to a different level. They're no longer commenting on the story. They're wanting to become the story and have very effectively done that".

One of the most popular posts in the r/wallstreetbets subreddit reads: "GME!!! THIS IS PROOF OF OUR STRATEGY. BUY SHARES. BLEED THE SHORTS. FUCK THE INSTITUTIONS. HOLD THE LINE".

Tesla Motors and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk got in on the GameStop stock madness.

Chamath Palihapitiya, early senior executive at Facebook, the founder and CEO of Social Capitol, and the Chairman of the Board of Virgin Galactic also tweeted:

Buy at Amazon

Funny T-shirt - Troll Face, You Mad Bro?

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/26/2021 at 10:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wired.com, reddit.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.