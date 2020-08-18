NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090: 40-50% faster than RTX 2080 Ti for $1399?!

It has barely been 72 hours since I wrote about NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card packing some serious heat: 24GB of ultra-fast next-gen GDDR6X memory at a rumored price of $1999.

But new rumors have the GeForce RTX 3090 priced at just $1399.

NVIDIA pricing its new GeForce RTX 3090 at $1399 would be an incredible feat, a $200 price hike on the Turing-based current flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti that debuted in Founders Edition form at $1199 back in 2018. It packed 11GB of GDDR6 memory, but the new RTX 3090 is said to rock a huge 24GB of GDDR6X memory from Micron.

The rumors of performance from Ampere and the new GDDR6X memory have the GeForce RTX 3090 packing somewhere between 40-50% more performance over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

But then think of the NVIDIA TITAN RTX -- it is still available, offers the full Turing GPU and the same 24GB of framebuffer -- but GDDR6, not the ultra-fast GDDR6X that Micron teased (and quickly pulled, as it seems they broke NDA) their huge new 21Gbps capable GDDR6X memory that will debut on the GeForce RTX 3090.

The new pricing is coming from Wjm47196 that as our friends at Wccftech point out "has a history of leaks/rumors that turned out to be true". He posted on the Chiphell forums, stating the launch price of the GeForce RTX 3090 at $1399 -- while the Founders Edition could cost $1499.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition: $1499

AIB partner custom RTX 3090 graphics cards: $1399 (start from)

The very latest: RTX 3090 PCB + GDDR6X @ 21Gbps

The PCB of the RTX 3090 : A juicy leak of the : A juicy leak of the purported PCB of a custom variant of the GeForce RTX 3090 leaked out a few days ago. It is reportedly the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan-X. You can see this model has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, unlike the RTX 3090 Founders Edition that should pack just a single 12-pin PCIe power connector.

Micron reveals RTX 3090 name, 24GB GDDR6X memory @ 21Gbps: I'm sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its : I'm sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its next-gen GDDR6X memory that the GeForce RTX 3090 (it admits the card by name) will be clocked at a bonkers-high 21Gbps.

Wait, a 12-pin PCIe power connector?

12-pin PCIe power connector on Founders Edition ONLY : NVIDIA will be using a special : NVIDIA will be using a special new 12-pin PCIe power connector on its GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards , something that I've confirmed with a few industry sources of mine now (to confirm the rumors floating around online).

Many, many 8-pin PCIe power connectors on custom AIB: But, : But, custom GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards from AIBs like ASUS, COLORFUL, EVGA, MSI, etc will not be using the 12-pin PCIe power connector and rather multiple (2 and even up to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors).

