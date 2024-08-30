TT Show Episode 49 - The 30FPS versus 60FPS gaming debate continues

This week on The TT Show - Avowed to be 30FPS on Xbox, PS5 Pro leaks, Concord flops, RTX 4070 controversy, AI-generated Doom, and much more!

This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta dig into the revelation that the highly anticipated first-party Xbox RPG from Obsidian, Avowed, is targeting 30 FPS on Xbox consoles. This comes from one of the game's developers stating precisely that during a recent interview.

Microsoft set the expectation of 60FPS gaming ahead of the Xbox Series X launch, and yet now it seems another gaming like Starfield and Redfall will be launching without a performance mode. There's plenty of gaming news and discussion this week, with Jak giving his impressions of Age of Mythology: Retold and Kosta talking about his time with Ubisoft's open-world Star War Outlaws.

The discussion then leads into the recent launch of the PlayStation AAA multiplayer game Concord, which is proving dead on arrival with abysmal player counts on Steam and reportedly poor sales on PS5. What went wrong? The duo digs into it, as Concord is shaping to be one of the biggest flops in gaming history.

The leaked look and specs of the PlayStation 5 Pro console arrived this week. It is rumored to be getting a full reveal in a matter of weeks. Jak and Kosta discuss Sony potentially launching a brand-new console without any new games, just "PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced" updates to existing titles.

In the world of gaming GPUs, the next-gen Radeon RX 8800 XT from AMD could deliver GeForce RTX 4080-level performance for half the price. If true, it could shake up the mid-range PC market. Jak and Kosta also talk about the "new" GeForce RTX 4070 with slower GDDR6 memory launching at the same price and no clear indication that the hardware is changing, LG's game-changing new OLED technology, AI-generated Doom, and Razer's new "ultimate" $200 controller.

All of this, and more, is in the latest episode of The TT Show.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show