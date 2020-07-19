NVIDIA Ampere July 2020 rumor: 3-4x perf boost in ray tracing perf

The rumors for NVIDIA and AMD's next-generation GPUs is getting hot and heavy, with Moore's Law is Dead posting a new video with some updates from his sources for July 2020. Check it out:

There's a lot to cover with this video, with a July 2020 update confirming that we're still to expect a huge 3-4x performance upgrade in ray tracing performance with the Ampere GPU architecture over the current-gen Turing GPU architecture.

If this is true, the next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series cards will indeed makes "Turing look like Kepler trying to run DX12". This is some exciting stuff, as the next wave of games coming through next-gen consoles that have hardware ray tracing thanks to RDNA 2 -- it means NVIDIA wants to go for the throat when it comes to ray tracing performance dominance.

Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards.

Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power.

Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago.

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

