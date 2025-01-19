AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT rumored at $599 could be RTX 5070 Ti killer, for $150 less

AMD's new flagship RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card is rumored for $599, would be a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti killer for $150 less.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 XT could be priced at $599, acting as a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti killer for $150 less... heating up the PC gaming scene like crazy to start 2025 with an RDNA 4 bang.

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead says that he believes AMD could have $599 pricing on the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, which would make the RDNA 4 card an "RTX 5070 Ti" killer for $150 less. It will have similar performance to the RTX 5070 Ti, use around 300W of power, have 16GB of GDDR6 memory, hugely improved ray tracing (RT) performance, and new FSR 4 support.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti starts at $749, which makes it a bigger ($150) pill to swallow over the RX 9070 XT... that is, if AMD prices it at $599. Yes, AMD could make its new Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards cheaper than NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series, but GeForce RTX gamers can enjoy superior AI upscaling technology with DLSS 4, and more.

AMD has some wicked improvements in ray tracing (RT) performance for its new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs, with huge uplifts in RT performance over RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series cards.

$599 pricing on the Radeon RX 9070 XT mixed with $479 pricing on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D... makes for quite the potent mix for just over $1000 with what should be an incredible mix of CPU and GPU. You don't need to buy an overly expensive motherboard for the 9800X3D or RX 9070 XT, and you can get away with an air cooler or lower-end AIO cooler.

If you went with an Intel + NVIDIA combo with the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K and its $590+ MSRP, mixed with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 for $1999... you're looking at $2600+ and that's without the required 360mm AIO cooler for another couple of hundred dollars, which is required as Intel processors run hot, hot, hot.

AMD could market this mix of the cheaper Ryzen 7 9800X3D with the cheaper Radeon RX 9070 XT as the ultimate Team Red gaming bundle, especially with better rasterization performance, and greatly improved ray tracing performance. Priced at $599, AMD could get aggressive toward NVIDIA with marketing against the RTX 5070 Ti being $150 more, but the new RDNA 4 card provides the same (and sometimes more) performance, while being cheaper.

The next couple of weeks are going to be WILD watching both sides -- NVIDIA and AMD -- launching their respective next-generation graphics cards. Bring it on!

Next-gen GPU pricing so far: