AMD's next-gen GPU naming could be Radeon PTX, with RDNA 5 ready for path-traced games in 2027

TL;DR: AMD's next-gen RDNA 5 GPUs, potentially rebranded as Radeon PTX series, promise significant ray tracing and path tracing performance improvements. Featuring advanced TSMC N3 process nodes, high VRAM capacities, and PCIe Gen5 support, these GPUs aim to compete with NVIDIA's RTX lineup and boost gaming performance in upcoming consoles.

AMD could change the game with its next-gen Radeon GPU release, renaming the new RDNA 5-based graphics cards to the Radeon PTX series... and there's a (pretty) good reason for that.

Moore's Law is Dead covers the topic in his new video, pondering whether AMD should redo its branding with the new Radeon PTX naming scheme, given the ray tracing and path tracing performance inside of RDNA 5. In his video, MLID says that we could see AMD change up the naming scheme for the next-gen RDNA 5-based Radeon GPUs, with the AT3 GPU called the Radeon PTX 1060 XT, and the AT4 GPU called the Radeon PTX 1050 XT.

You might be thinking what the hell "PTX" is, well... NVIDIA rebranded from GeForce GTX to GeForce RTX for the rise of Ray Tracing (RT + X = RTX) so AMD could do something similar with PTX (PT = Path Tracing + X).

It would be quite the flex, and I'm sure AMD would catch a huge amount of flak for it, but it would be an interesting (and warranted move if the performance is there) if AMD has been indeed cooking behind the scenes with RDNA 5.

AMD is working closely with both Sony and Microsoft for semi-custom APUs for their next-gen consoles, infused with Ryzen and Radeon technologies, and we're expecting to see HUGE performance gains in ray tracing on the PlayStation 6... so a change to Radeon PTX could be kinda cool to see happen in 2027.

Alpha Trion 3 (AT3) discrete GPU leaks so far:

TSMC N3C or N3P process node

48 CUs of RDNA 5 with 20MB of L2 cache

384-bit LPDDR6 or 256-bit LPDDR5X memory controller

8 x PCIe Gen5 lanes

Because this uses FAST laptop memory on a massive bus, conceivably could offer 512GB of VRAM (!!!)

Performance estimates: between desktop RTX 4070 and RX 9070 (much higher perf in Ray Tracing)

Alpha Trion 4 (AT4) discrete GPU leaks so far: