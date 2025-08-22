AMD's next-gen 'Alpha Trion' (AT4/AT3) RDNA 5 GPU leaks: laptop LPDDR6 memory could be used

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming RDNA 5-based GPUs, Alpha Trion 3 and 4, promise significant ray tracing and path tracing performance improvements, with AT3 targeting RTX 4070-level power and AT4 near RTX 3060. Built on TSMC's N3 process, these GPUs may feature advanced LPDDR6/5X memory and debut in 2027.

AMD's next-generation RDNA 5-based discrete GPUs have had some very interesting new leaks surface, with more details on the "Alpha Trion 3" and "Alpha Trion 4" otherwise known as AT3 and AT4 in recent leaks.

In his latest video, Moore's Law is Dead discusses some new information he has on AMD's next-gen RDNA 5-based Alpha Trion 3 and Alpha Trion 4 GPUs. Starting with the Alpha Trion 3 "AT3" which is said to have 48 CUs of RDNA 5 with 20MB of L2 cache, either a 384-bit LPDDR6 or 256-bit LPDDR5X memory controller, 8 PCIe Gen5 lanes, and performance somewhere between the desktop GeForce RTX 4070 and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards.

The Alpha Trion 4 "AT4" GPU is more cut down than AT3, with 24 CUs of RDNA 5 and 10MB of L2 cache, a 128-bit LPDDR5X memory controller, the same 8 PCIe 5.0 lanes, and performance between the desktop RTX 3060 and RTX 4060. Both AT3 and AT4 will have much higher performance in ray tracing and path tracing, with releases in 2027.

In his video, MLID says that we could see AMD change up the naming scheme for the next-gen RDNA 5-based Radeon GPUs, with the AT3 GPU called the Radeon PTX 1060 XT, and the AT4 GPU called the Radeon PTX 1050 XT. You might be thinking what the hell "PTX" is, well...

NVIDIA rebranded from GeForce GTX to GeForce RTX for the rise of Ray Tracing (RT + X = RTX) so AMD could do something similar with PTX (PT = Path Tracing + X).

It would be quite the flex, and I'm sure AMD would catch a huge amount of flak for it, but it would be an interesting (and warranted move if the performance is there) if AMD has been indeed cooking behind the scenes with RDNA 5.

AMD is working closely with both Sony and Microsoft for semi-custom APUs for their next-gen consoles, infused with Ryzen and Radeon technologies, and we're expecting to see HUGE performance games in ray tracing on the PlayStation 6... so a change to Radeon PTX could be kinda cool to see happen in 2027.

Alpha Trion 3 (AT3) discrete GPU leaks so far:

TSMC N3C or N3P process node

48 CUs of RDNA 5 with 20MB of L2 cache

384-bit LPDDR6 or 256-bit LPDDR5X memory controller

8 x PCIe Gen5 lanes

Because this uses FAST laptop memory on a massive bus, conceivably could offer 512GB of VRAM (!!!)

Performance estimates: between desktop RTX 4070 and RX 9070 (much higher perf in Ray Tracing)

