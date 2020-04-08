Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,554 Reviews & Articles | 60,079 News Posts

South Korea: electronic wristbands to enforce COVID-19 quarantine

South Korean government mulls idea to use electronic wristbands to enforce COVID-19 coronavirus quarantine

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 8, 2020 at 07:26 pm CDT (3 mins, 13 secs reading time)

The South Korean government looks to be taking the spread of COVID-19 a little more seriously, and a little more painful to citizens, as it considers the use of an electronic wristband to enforce quarantine measures across the country.

South Korea: electronic wristbands to enforce COVID-19 quarantine 03 | TweakTown.com

Yoon Tae-ho, the Director General for Public Health Policy at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, explained the electronic wristbands being used to stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. He said: "Most of those who are in quarantine are following protocols well but there have been some violations. We will come up with the most efficient measure after further discussions".

But South Korean residents shouldn't fear electronic wristbands just yet, as he added that the South Korean government is well aware of the negative connotations that come using electronic wristbands -- and to add, a government forcing that on its citizens is very Orwellian.

More Reading on COVID-19 coronavirus

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.99
$9.99$7.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/8/2020 at 6:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.in
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.