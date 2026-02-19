NVIDIA CEO teases chips 'world has never seen before' for GTC: possibly Rubin Ultra or Feynman

NVIDIA CEO says that we'll see next-gen chips at GTC 2026 that the 'world has never seen before', should be next-gen Feynman with future-gen HBM5 memory.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has been hanging out with engineers from Korean semiconductor giant SK hynix, enjoying some chicken and beer in California, where he teased that "a chip that will surprise the world will be unveiled at GTC next month".

In an exclusive interview with Jensen and Korean media outlet KED, the NVIDIA CEO said: "we're at the beginning of a billion-dollar infrastructure project". While enjoying some chicken and beer with NVIDIA and South Korean engineers, Jensen said: "we're one team with Korean semiconductors".

Jensen met with the KED reporter after having dinner with around 30 NVIDIA and SK hynix engineers at 99 Chicken, a Korea-style fried chicken restaurant in Santa Clara, California. The NVIDIA CEO readily accepted the unscheduled interview request, saying: "ask as much as you want".

Jensen described the evening as a "celebration of the world's best memory (semiconductor) team", just over a week after his "chicken and beer meeting" with SK Group chairman Choi Tae-won and other SK executives on February 5. The NVIDIA CEO held the gathering to encourage the two companies' executives.

The NVIDIA CEO told the KED reporter that: "SK Hynix and NVIDIA are working very closely together" and that the two companies have a "great partnership". He emphasized that the two companies share a common destiny by describing NVIDIA and SK hynix as "one giant team".

Jensen added: "We've prepared several new chips the world has never seen before. Nothing is easy because all technologies are at their limits. A chip that will surprise the world will be unveiled at GTC next month".