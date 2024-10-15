All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Gaming

The video games industry is growing, Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime says

Former Blizzard president Mike Morhaime shares his thoughts on the games industry's current events, including the mass layoffs and margin squeezes.

The video games industry is growing, Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime says
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Despite the onslaught of layoffs and cost-cutting, ex-Blizzard president and co-founder Mike Morhaime says that the games industry is still growing.

The video games industry is growing, Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime says 2
3

Following massive expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic, gaming is going through a great contraction as the industry returns to a steady-state equilibrium. Gone are the days of thunderous growth spikes in spending across software and services. That growth is still happening, at least by analyst projections, but at a much more consistent pace; things aren't as wild as they were during the pandemic when everyone was stuck indoors.

Some industry figures have conceptualized this growth-shrink phase on a business level, and now we have similar comments from ex-Blizzard president Mike Morhaime. As the head honcho for one of the world's premiere service-oriented companies, Morhaime was privy to a lot of factors and insights on the industry.

The video games industry is growing, Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime says 12024
3

In a recent interview with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, the ex-Blizzard president and company co-founder expressed what he thinks is happening in the games industry right now:

"The gaming downturn, even, is a little bit overstated. Because if you look at the gaming industry in general, it's actually still growing. More people are playing games than ever before. But I think the situation is that you had is, going through the pandemic, people didn't have a lot to do so they turned to streaming and games.

"It was a huge increase in usage and a lot of the companies say that and they thought that was the new trend and that was just going to continue. So there was a lot of investment and when that didn't continue, I think probably the finance department said 'oh wait a minute, margins and everything' and they wanted to cut back to the trend line.

"It's been really sad to see. It's affected a lot of people, it's not a great efficient way to grow."

Morhaime left Blizzard in April 2019 and has since become the CEO of a new company, Dreamhaven, which is working on two new games.

Photo of the product for sale

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£55.46
£41.34£41.34£41.58
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/15/2024 at 1:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles