AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D at 5.6GHz on all cores: up to 35% faster than 7800X3D at stock

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor has been tuned and pushed to 5.6GHz all-core, smashing 25,000+ points in Cinebench R23 and blowing the 7800X3D away in the process.
The 9800X3D is still under review embargo but an AnandTech forum member has posted a screenshot of a benchmark run on the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D running Cinebench R23 and the Final Fantasy XIV benchmark. "Igor_Kavinski" ran the 9800X3D with Precision Boost Overdrive (PB) enabled with offset and BCLK, which lets the CPU max itself out to provide the best out-of-the-box performance.
AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D was pushed to exactly 5643.14MHz, with the CPU reaching 5598.4MHz and 5689MHz in effective clock speeds when benchmarked through Cinebench R23.
We're expecting a boost clock of 5.2GHz for the 9800X3D out of the box from AMD, which is 200MHz higher than the 5.0GHz boost clock on the 7800X3D. AMD has confirmed that its new Ryzen 9000X3D processors will be released on November 7, which isn't far away at all now.
Additionally, AMD has reportedly inked a marketing deal that mentions the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with COD: Black Ops 6, as well as "RX 7000" graphics being mentioned as "the perfect bundle" with Zen 5 X3D. Leaker MLID also notes that there was no mention of "RX 8000" series graphics anywhere for 2024.
- Ryzen 9 9950X3D: 16C/32T w/ 32MB per CCD (64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 16MB L2 + 1MB L1 = 145MB total cache
- Ryzen 9 9900X3D: 12C/24T w/ 32MB per CCD (64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 12MB L2 + 768KB L1 = 140.8MB total cache
- Ryzen 7 9800X3D: 8C/16T w/ 32MB per CCD (32MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (96MB) + 8MB L2 + 512KB L1 = 104.5MB total cache
- Ryzen 5 9600X3D: 6C/12T w/32MB per CCD (32MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (96MB) + 6MB L2 + 480KB L1 = 102.5MB total cache