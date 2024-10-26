AMD confirms Ryzen 7 9800X3D with next-gen 3D V-Cache tech: fastest gaming CPU at up to 5.2GHz

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor will feature "next-generation 3D V-Cache" and "better thermal performance" according to AMD, with around 16% more IPC performance and boost clocks of up to 5.2GHz on the 9800X3D.
In a new post on X by leaker "HXL" we're finding out that the Ryzen 9000X3D series processors will see AMD rearranging the order of the 3D V-Cache on each chiplet. AMD's previous-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000X3D processors had 3D V-Cache positioned on top of each CCD (Core Complex Die) which features 8 cores, while the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors will have the CCDs sitting on top of the V-Cache... interesting.
AMD moving the CCDs to on top of the next-gen 3D V-Cache could be to get the CCDs closer to the IHS, which would provide the "better thermal performance" claims from the company. I can't wait for the geeky tech break down of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs, especially the upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D that will destroy Intel's just-released flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor.
The new Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the world's fastest gaming processor built on AMD's "Zen 5" technology and Next Generation 3D V-Cache. It is fully compatible and ready to use with the socket AM5 ecosystem, with leading PCIe Gen 5 bandwidth and fast DDR5 memory support.
- "Zen 5" architecture offers +~16% IPC increase and high power efficiency with 8 cores and 16 threads
- Next-generation 3D V-Cache Technology, 96MB L3 cache, better thermal performance than the previous generation, and allows for higher clock speeds of up to 5.2GHz!
- Strong generational boost in games (~+8%) and even better multi-threaded Creator performance (~+15%) compared to 7800X3D
- 4nm manufacturing process for even better power/efficiency
- Strong DDR5-6000 (with OC for 8000+)
- Works with most existing AM5 compatible coolers with DDR5 DRAM (with or without EXPO technology - recommended pairing with EXPO DIMMs)
- Pluggable for proven Socket AM5 infrastructure (New X870E, X870 and existing X670/E, B650/E and A620 based motherboard with BIOS updates)
- AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor (8 cores/16 threads, 104MB cache, max boost up to 5.2GHz)