AMD confirms Ryzen 7 9800X3D with next-gen 3D V-Cache tech: fastest gaming CPU at up to 5.2GHz

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000X3D processors will feature reversed CCD and 3D V-Cache laying, new Ryzen 7 9800X3D to destroy Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor will feature "next-generation 3D V-Cache" and "better thermal performance" according to AMD, with around 16% more IPC performance and boost clocks of up to 5.2GHz on the 9800X3D.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new post on X by leaker "HXL" we're finding out that the Ryzen 9000X3D series processors will see AMD rearranging the order of the 3D V-Cache on each chiplet. AMD's previous-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000X3D processors had 3D V-Cache positioned on top of each CCD (Core Complex Die) which features 8 cores, while the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors will have the CCDs sitting on top of the V-Cache... interesting.

AMD moving the CCDs to on top of the next-gen 3D V-Cache could be to get the CCDs closer to the IHS, which would provide the "better thermal performance" claims from the company. I can't wait for the geeky tech break down of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs, especially the upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D that will destroy Intel's just-released flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

The new Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the world's fastest gaming processor built on AMD's "Zen 5" technology and Next Generation 3D V-Cache. It is fully compatible and ready to use with the socket AM5 ecosystem, with leading PCIe Gen 5 bandwidth and fast DDR5 memory support.