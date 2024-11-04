AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, overclocked to 5.46 GHz, outperforms the 7800X3D by 24%

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU with 3D V-Cache can be overclocked, and the proof is in a new Geekbench submission showcasing a 260 MHz faster boost clock speed.

On November 7, Sony will launch the PlayStation 5, and AMD will release the Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, designed for top PC gaming performance. The new Ryzen CPU shows significant improvements over its predecessor, the 7800X3D, with overclocking capabilities and enhanced thermal performance.

November 7 will be a big one for new tech aimed at gamers. In the console world, Sony is launching its powerful new PlayStation 5 console. In the land of PC gaming, AMD is set to launch its highly anticipated new AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU - a processor designed to deliver the absolute best PC gaming performance.

Reviews will start dropping soon, providing all of the in-depth information we've been craving regarding the successor to the popular gaming champ, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. However, that hasn't stopped benchmarks from slipping out - with the latest showcasing a significant improvement compared to the previous X3D generation.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU with 3D V-Cache can indeed be overclocked, and the proof is in a new Geekbench submission (via @Olrak29_ on X) showcasing the stock boost frequency of 5.2 GHz pushed to 5.46 GHz - a 260 MHz increase. Unlike the previous X3D generation, which disabled overclocking, Zen 5's X3D generation will be OC-friendly and lead to impressive gains.

According to AMD, the next generation of Ryzen 9000 X3D chips supports overclocking because the CCD is moved away from memory, improving thermal performance and adding the headroom needed for some OC action.

Paired with a ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard and 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D's Geekbench Single-Core Score and Multi-Core Score are roughly 24% higher than what it can achieve in a similar setup.

Now, Geekbench isn't specifically a gaming benchmark as it tests everyday usage scenarios and workloads, so at the very least, we now know that the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D will be a great all-rounder and not just excel at PC gaming. Of course, this single result doesn't paint the whole picture with power usage, efficiency, and other metrics. Still, it indicates that AMD's new X3D chips will deliver improved performance compared to the previous generation.