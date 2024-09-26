AMD plans to release mid-range Ryzen 5 9600X3D: 6 cores, 12 threads of Zen 5 + 3D V-Cache tech

AMD plans to release mid-range Ryzen 5 9600X3D: 6 cores, 12 threads of Zen 5 + 3D V-Cache tech
Published
2 minutes & 13 seconds read time

AMD has just launched its fleet of Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs, but up next... up next we've got the more exciting Ryzen 9000X3D processors... with teh mid-range Ryzen 5 9600X3D processor teased in new rumors.

In a new post on X, leaker Hong Anh Phu said that the Ryzen 9 9800X3D processor would be launching in early November, following up the post with "one more thing" being Ryzen 5 9600X3D was "also planned from the beginning" with Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 variants of X3D processors.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 5 9600X3D processor should arrive with 6 cores and 12 threads of Zen 5 processing power,r with 32MB of L3 cache per CCD + 64MB of 3D V-Cache + 6MB of L2 cache + 480KB of L1 cache for a total of 102.5MB of cache on the 9600X3D.

The most popular new Ryzen 9000X3D series processor will be the one up from the Ryzen 5 9600X3D, with the upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D rocking 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power with 104.5MB of cache in total. From there we've got the Ryzen 9 9900X3D processor with 140.8MB of cache in total, and the Ryzen 9 9950X3D with 145MB of cache in total.

  • Ryzen 9 9950X3D: 16C/32T w/ 32MB per CCD (64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 16MB L2 + 1MB L1 = 145MB total cache
  • Ryzen 9 9900X3D: 12C/24T w/ 32MB per CCD (64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 12MB L2 + 768KB L1 = 140.8MB total cache
  • Ryzen 7 9800X3D: 8C/16T w/ 32MB per CCD (32MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (96MB) + 8MB L2 + 512KB L1 = 104.5MB total cache
  • Ryzen 5 9600X3D: 6C/12T w/32MB per CCD (32MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (96MB) + 6MB L2 + 480KB L1 = 102.5MB total cache
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

