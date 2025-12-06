AMD's new Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU leaks: 5% faster than 9800X3D, but 20% faster than 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor leaks have the 5.6GHz+ X3D chip being 5% faster than the 9800X3D, and 20% faster than the 7800X3D in PassMark testing.

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor offers 5% better performance than the 9800X3D and 20% more than the 7800X3D, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, 5.6GHz clock speed, and second-gen 3D V-Cache. It's a strong AM5 upgrade, launching likely at CES 2026.

AMD's upcoming refreshed Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor performance has leaked out again, with 5% more performance than the 9800X3D, and 20% more performance than the Zen 4-based 7800X3D in new PassMark testing.

The new 9850X3D will retain the 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 5-based CPU power that the 9800X3D has, but with 400MHz more clock speeds @ 5.6GHz, over the 9800X3D. It retains its 120W TDP and 96MB of L3 cache, too. In new PassMark testing, AMD's new Ryzen 7 9850X3D is 5% faster in both single-core and multi-core PassMark tests over the 9800X3D, while it's a much bigger 20% faster than the 7800X3D.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor will be a fantastic upgrade for those continuing on the AM5 platform from a CPU like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, as you'll enjoy higher clock speeds, more performance, and second-generation 3D V-Cache. If you're using the 9800X3D then you will want to skip this upgrade, and maybe fly up to the unreleased Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor in 2026 with dual X3D cache stacks (and 16C/32T of power).

AM4 motherboard owners that upgrade to a new AM5 motherboard in 2026 will want to keep an eye on the new 9850X3D processor, as it would be a great upgrade from whatever AM4-based processor you've got. We should expect to see AMD launch its new Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor at CES 2026, as well as the new 9950X3D2 processor, too.