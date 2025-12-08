AMD's refreshed Ryzen 7 9850X3D spotted running super-fast 9800 MT/s DDR5 memory

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9850X3D spotted in the wild running DDR5-9800 memory, a huge upgrade over the DDR5-5600 official support for the Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9850X3D refreshed processor has been spotted in the wild, running some super-fast DDR5-9800 memory.

The new 9850X3D will retain the 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 5-based CPU power that the 9800X3D has, but with 400MHz more clock speeds @ 5.6GHz over the 9800X3D. It retains its 120W TDP and 96MB of L3 cache, too. This is something we already know, but the new screenshot of the 9850X3D running DDR5-9800 memory is quite exciting.

AMD launched the Ryzen 9000 series CPUs with official support for DDR5-5600 memory, but the new Ryzen 7 9850X3D is capable of running DDR5 memory at an incredible 9800 MT/s, meaning AMD is most likely using higher-binned IODs (I/O die) and is ready to have a big battle with Intel and its upcoming "Arrow Lake Refresh" CPUs in 2026, as well as the next-gen Core Ultra 400 series "Nova Lake" CPUs in late-2026.

The Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" CPUs might officially support the JEDEC standard of DDR5-5600, but a newer and battle-tested IOD could pave the way for 9800 MT/s RAM support.

Intel will be supporting up to DDR5-7200 using CUDIMM memory modules on its Arrow Lake Refresh processors, with multiple DDR5 OC world records broken using the Intel Z890 platform and Core Ultra CPUs... maybe it's time for AMD to take out some of those world records on its AM5 platform with higher DDR5-9800 memory support (and hopefully beyond).