AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs to have FULL overclocking support, new 3D V-Cache features

AMD's next-generation Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processor to feature full overclocking support, as well as upgraded 3D V-Cache features.

AMD's upcoming next-generation Ryzen 9000X3D series processors will support full overclocking at launch, which will be a first for the company's excellent 3D V-Cache CPUs.

AMD has been teasing some "really cool differentiators" for its upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors, with our friends at Wccftech reporting that one of those features is "full support for OC". This isn't just regular PBO or CO tuning, but full overclocking support for AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D chips.

This means that AMD has possibly tweaked the 3D V-Cache design for its chips, which will let users and gamers overclock them as they want.

We should see plenty of new OC world records with X3D processors coming, but AMD has probably put in some tricks to keep the fragile 3D stacks placed on each of the Zen 5 CCDs, but having manual OC abilities (out of the box) is going to be a massive, massive win for AMD in its fight against Intel and its next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" desktop CPUs.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

