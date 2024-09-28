AMD's beefed-up Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor pictured: the 'Ultimate Processor for Elite Gaming'

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs are on the way, with the star of the show leaked in some of its glory: the upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D which will be the "Ultimate Processor for Elite Gaming".
In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're learning a few facts about the upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, which is listed as a "2024 product" on the leaks docs he saw, while the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D processors are not listed as 2024 products. So, expect a CES 2025 reveal (and possible release) for the higher-end 9900X3D and 9950X3D processors.
Another note is that the 9800X3D is listed as having 104MB of cache in total, which lines up with previous rumors, while the 9800X3D is referenced as being "designed for increased frequencies". MLID notes that there are multiple terms like "the best" and the "Ultimate Processor for Elite Gaming" which will see AMD position the 9800X3D as the best X3D processor for gamers.
Additionally, AMD has reportedly inked a marketing deal that mentions the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with COD: Black Ops 6, as well as "RX 7000" graphics being mentioned as "the perfect bundle" with Zen 5 X3D. MLID also notes that there was no mention of "RX 8000" series graphics anywhere for 2024.
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D details from launch kit leaks:
- The 9800X3D is listed on a "2024 products" page, and the 9950/9900X3D are not.
- The 9800X3D is referenced as having 104MB of cache multiple times.
- The 9800X3D is referenced as being "designed for increased frequencies".
- Multiple times terms like "the best" and "Ultimate Processor for Elite Gaming" are stated as ways to market the 9800X3D around its launch. To me, that suggests the 9800X3D will be the top X3D product when it launches.
- There is a marketing deal with COD: Black Ops 6.
- "RX 7000 Graphics" are mentioned as "the perfect bundle" with Zen 5 X3D. Note, there was no reference to "RX 8000" graphics anywhere for 2024.
- Ryzen 9 9950X3D: 16C/32T w/ 32MB per CCD (64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 16MB L2 + 1MB L1 = 145MB total cache
- Ryzen 9 9900X3D: 12C/24T w/ 32MB per CCD (64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 12MB L2 + 768KB L1 = 140.8MB total cache
- Ryzen 7 9800X3D: 8C/16T w/ 32MB per CCD (32MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (96MB) + 8MB L2 + 512KB L1 = 104.5MB total cache
- Ryzen 5 9600X3D: 6C/12T w/32MB per CCD (32MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (96MB) + 6MB L2 + 480KB L1 = 102.5MB total cache