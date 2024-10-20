AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D specs leak: 4.7GHz base clock with 120W TDP now confirmed

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is expected to sport a 4.7GHz base clock and power-sipping 120W TDP according to the latest leaks.
In a new leak from motherboard manufacturer MaxSun and its new AMD Ryzen AM5 CPU support list, we get a confirmation on some details of the new Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs. We're learning that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is launching first, because there's no information on MaxSun's list of AM5 processors -- the 9900X3D and 9950X3D aren't listed.
AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D is listed on MaxSun's AM5 CPU support list with a base frequency of 4.7GHz, 120W TDP, and 96MB of cache (32MB L3 + 64MB 3D V-Cache). We should expect to see a 5.2GHz boost frequency on the 9800X3D, which will be fighting Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K processor that is right around the corner.
Additionally, AMD has reportedly inked a marketing deal that mentions the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with COD: Black Ops 6, as well as "RX 7000" graphics being mentioned as "the perfect bundle" with Zen 5 X3D. Leaker MLID also notes that there was no mention of "RX 8000" series graphics anywhere for 2024.
- Ryzen 9 9950X3D: 16C/32T w/ 32MB per CCD (64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 16MB L2 + 1MB L1 = 145MB total cache
- Ryzen 9 9900X3D: 12C/24T w/ 32MB per CCD (64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 12MB L2 + 768KB L1 = 140.8MB total cache
- Ryzen 7 9800X3D: 8C/16T w/ 32MB per CCD (32MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (96MB) + 8MB L2 + 512KB L1 = 104.5MB total cache
- Ryzen 5 9600X3D: 6C/12T w/32MB per CCD (32MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (96MB) + 6MB L2 + 480KB L1 = 102.5MB total cache