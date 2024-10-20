All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D specs leak: 4.7GHz base clock with 120W TDP now confirmed

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor specs confirmed: 8 cores, 16 threrads of Zen 5 + new 3D V-Cache, 4.7GHz base clock and 120W TDP.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D specs leak: 4.7GHz base clock with 120W TDP now confirmed
Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes read time

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is expected to sport a 4.7GHz base clock and power-sipping 120W TDP according to the latest leaks.

In a new leak from motherboard manufacturer MaxSun and its new AMD Ryzen AM5 CPU support list, we get a confirmation on some details of the new Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs. We're learning that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is launching first, because there's no information on MaxSun's list of AM5 processors -- the 9900X3D and 9950X3D aren't listed.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D is listed on MaxSun's AM5 CPU support list with a base frequency of 4.7GHz, 120W TDP, and 96MB of cache (32MB L3 + 64MB 3D V-Cache). We should expect to see a 5.2GHz boost frequency on the 9800X3D, which will be fighting Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K processor that is right around the corner.

Additionally, AMD has reportedly inked a marketing deal that mentions the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with COD: Black Ops 6, as well as "RX 7000" graphics being mentioned as "the perfect bundle" with Zen 5 X3D. Leaker MLID also notes that there was no mention of "RX 8000" series graphics anywhere for 2024.

  • Ryzen 9 9950X3D: 16C/32T w/ 32MB per CCD (64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 16MB L2 + 1MB L1 = 145MB total cache
  • Ryzen 9 9900X3D: 12C/24T w/ 32MB per CCD (64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 12MB L2 + 768KB L1 = 140.8MB total cache
  • Ryzen 7 9800X3D: 8C/16T w/ 32MB per CCD (32MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (96MB) + 8MB L2 + 512KB L1 = 104.5MB total cache
  • Ryzen 5 9600X3D: 6C/12T w/32MB per CCD (32MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (96MB) + 6MB L2 + 480KB L1 = 102.5MB total cache
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

