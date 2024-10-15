AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D reveal rumored for October 25, the day after Intel launches Arrow Lake CPUs

AMD to reveal its new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor on October 25, the day after Intel launches its new Core Ultra 200K series 'Arrow Lake-S' desktop CPUs.

AMD is rumored to be launching its new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor on October 25, the day after Intel unleashes its new Core Ultra 200K series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs.

According to new information from HXL and wjm47196, a known Chiphell leaker, both expect to see AMD unveil its Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor -- 8 cores, 16 threads of Zen 5 power with next-gen 3D V-Cache -- on October 25, the day after Intel's new flagship Core Ultra 9 285K is released.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D won't be available on October 25 but rather just unveiled, with an early (first week) launch in November. Another leaker has said that November 7 could be the day that the 9800X3D hits the market, which is a couple of weeks from its announcement.

Intel launches its new Core Ultra 200K series "Arrow Lake-S" processors on October 24, AMD will unveil its Ryzen 7 9800X3D on October 25 with an estimated launch on November 7. It's going to be a hot couple of weeks for new CPUs, as we ramp into the unveiling of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs, too... with all roads leading into CES 2025 in January.