AMD updates 3D V-Cache optimizer driver: preparing for Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors

AMD is currently optimizing its 3D V-Cache driver, preparing for the launch of its next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series X3D processors... we can't wait.

AMD formally announced its next-generation Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs at Computex 2024 earlier this month, and the company is already optimizing and tweaking its 3D V-Cache driver.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

This is getting us all excited about Ryzen 9000X3D processors, which will fight Intel directly with its upcoming Arrow Lake-S CPUs as the best gaming CPU on the market. In a post on X, leaker "harukaze5719" discovered AMD's new 3D V-Cache Performance Optimizer driver.

Popular Now: Say goodbye to GPU cables overheating with the WireView Pro from Thermal Grizzly

AMD last updated the 3D V-Cache driver when it launched the Ryzen 7000X3D processors, and there's not much information on what the 3D V-Cache driver actually does. It was first released as a Windows 10 exclusive driver for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, but it's also available with AMD's bigger Ryzen 7000X3D family of processors and works in Windows 11 with the 7000X3D series chips.

We already know that AMD is cooking up something special for its Ryzen 9000X3D processors, with comments directly from AMD's Senior Technical Marketing Manager, Don Woligroski who said we can expect some "really cool differentiators" for the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors.

In an interview with PCGamer earlier this week, Donny said: "The X3D stuff, we have a lot to say about it. The best part about it is we're not just resting on laurels. We're improving what we can do with X3D, it's really exciting and I'm super looking forward to talking to people about that. It's not like, hey, we've also added X3D to a chip. We are working actively on really cool differentiators to make it even better. We're working on X3D, we're improving it".

3

In an interview with Tom's Hardware, AMD's Senior Technical Marketing Manager, Don Woligroski, said: "Is it the fastest in gaming? It's faster than the competition in our tests. X3D is still the king of the hill, but by a much smaller margin than typically between X3D and non-X3D. So a 7800X3D would, yes, be faster than 9700X, but maybe not by as much as you would expect".