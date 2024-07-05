AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs: same amount of 3D V-Cache as 7000X3D chips

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors to have the same 3D V-Cache amount as Ryzen 7000X3D chips: 9950X3D with 128MB of 3D V-Cache.

AMD's next-generation Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors are only a few months away, with new rumors suggesting they'll all pack the same amount of 3D V-Cache amounts as the current Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000X3D offerings.

We have heard in recent leaks that we can expect full overclocking support from the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors, but now we're hearing about the three SKUs -- Ryzen 9 9950X3D, Ryzen 9 9900X3D, and Ryzen 7 9800XD chips -- will have the same amount of 3D V-Cache as the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the most popular gaming CPU: the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

This means we can expect the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor to pack 128MB of L3 cache, with a single 3D V-Cache boosted Zen 5 CCD with a 64MB stack and 64MB from the core itself. Under that, we've got the Ryzen 9 9900X3D will feature the same configuration, but its L2 is limited to 12MB and 768KB of L1, versus 16MB of L2 and 1MB of L1 cache on the 9950X3D.

One of the most popular future-gen CPUs will be the upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which packs a single 8-core Zen 5 CCD with 64MB of 3D V-Cache stacked for a total of 96MB of L3 cache. The chip itself features 8MB of L2 cache, and 512KB of L1 cache. We should expect the Ryzen 7 9800X3D to be a super-popular processor for gamers, while the 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors will be great for those who want 3D V-Cache for productivity.

AMD itself has teased some "really cool differentiators" for its upcoming Ryzen 9000X3D processors, so we can expect, which will go perfectly with AMD's new X870E and X870 motherboards that are expected to launch on September 30.