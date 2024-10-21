AMD officially confirms Ryzen 9000 X3D CPUs and November release date

AMD teases the upcoming launch of its new X3D CPUs for gaming, with the first Ryzen 9000 X3D CPU or CPUs set to debut on November 7, 2024.

After months of speculation and rumors, AMD has officially confirmed that the "next generation" of Ryzen X3D processors will arrive on November 7, 2024. That's only a couple of weeks away. The Ryzen 9000 X3D processors are set to take advantage of the new Zen 5 architecture while being compatible with the latest AM5 motherboards.

3

The first Zen 5 CPU with 3D V-Cache is expected to be the Ryzen 9800 X3D, image credit: AMD.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: Half-Life 3 to push boundaries of game physics, destruction, NPC AI behavior in fresh leaks

"Next-gen gaming is almost here," the teaser states, alongside the "X3D reimagined" banner, which covers all of the information we got from AMD. Yes, this is a traditional teaser; there's no mention of models, specs, expected performance, or even pricing. It's the equivalent of a CPU hardware 'save the date.'

However, thanks to rumors and speculation, we know some things about the first Zen 5 chips with 3D V-Cache technology. First up, the November 7 launch will be for the Ryzen 9800 X3D variant, with the more premium Ryzen 9900 X3D and Ryzen 9950 X3D CPUs set to launch in early 2025.

Also, based on credible rumors and leaks, the eight-core Ryzen 9800 X3D will feature a default frequency of 4.7 GHz but can sustain 5.2 GHz across all cores. As the successor to the popular Ryzen 7800 X3D gaming CPU, there's a lot of expectation that this new model will deliver better performance than its predecessor across all workloads - primarily in gaming ones. With the launch happening in a few short weeks, we won't have long to wait until we find out.

With the baseline Ryzen 9000 Series and the new Intel Core Ultra 200 Series CPUs delivering minimal or negligible improvements to PC gaming performance, there's a lot of interest in seeing the new Ryzen 9800 X3D succeed, especially when next-generation gaming GPUs are on the horizon. Many will consider upgrading their rigs or building a new PC in early 2025, so having the Ryzen 9800 X3D take the crown from the Ryzen 7800 X3D will be a huge win for AMD.