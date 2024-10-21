All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD officially confirms Ryzen 9000 X3D CPUs and November release date

AMD teases the upcoming launch of its new X3D CPUs for gaming, with the first Ryzen 9000 X3D CPU or CPUs set to debut on November 7, 2024.

AMD officially confirms Ryzen 9000 X3D CPUs and November release date
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

After months of speculation and rumors, AMD has officially confirmed that the "next generation" of Ryzen X3D processors will arrive on November 7, 2024. That's only a couple of weeks away. The Ryzen 9000 X3D processors are set to take advantage of the new Zen 5 architecture while being compatible with the latest AM5 motherboards.

The first Zen 5 CPU with 3D V-Cache is expected to be the Ryzen 9800 X3D, image credit: AMD.
3

The first Zen 5 CPU with 3D V-Cache is expected to be the Ryzen 9800 X3D, image credit: AMD.

"Next-gen gaming is almost here," the teaser states, alongside the "X3D reimagined" banner, which covers all of the information we got from AMD. Yes, this is a traditional teaser; there's no mention of models, specs, expected performance, or even pricing. It's the equivalent of a CPU hardware 'save the date.'

However, thanks to rumors and speculation, we know some things about the first Zen 5 chips with 3D V-Cache technology. First up, the November 7 launch will be for the Ryzen 9800 X3D variant, with the more premium Ryzen 9900 X3D and Ryzen 9950 X3D CPUs set to launch in early 2025.

Also, based on credible rumors and leaks, the eight-core Ryzen 9800 X3D will feature a default frequency of 4.7 GHz but can sustain 5.2 GHz across all cores. As the successor to the popular Ryzen 7800 X3D gaming CPU, there's a lot of expectation that this new model will deliver better performance than its predecessor across all workloads - primarily in gaming ones. With the launch happening in a few short weeks, we won't have long to wait until we find out.

With the baseline Ryzen 9000 Series and the new Intel Core Ultra 200 Series CPUs delivering minimal or negligible improvements to PC gaming performance, there's a lot of interest in seeing the new Ryzen 9800 X3D succeed, especially when next-generation gaming GPUs are on the horizon. Many will consider upgrading their rigs or building a new PC in early 2025, so having the Ryzen 9800 X3D take the crown from the Ryzen 7800 X3D will be a huge win for AMD.

Photo of the product for sale

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$478.98
$439$545.99$514.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/21/2024 at 2:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles