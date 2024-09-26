AMD Ryzen 9000X3D processors should be here by the end of October

AMD will only be launching a few of its new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors this year: the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, Ryzen 9 9900X3D, and Ryzen 7 9800X3D... mid-range X3D chips will be released in 2025 including the Ryzen 5 9600X3D.

In a new post on Chiphell, leaker "zhangzhonghao" has some information from GIGABYTE's recent X870 launch event, which had AMD staffers in attendance, with 3 different Ryzen 9000X3D processors teased, but they're not all launching at the same time.

We can expect AMD to launch the star of the Ryzen 9000X3D series CPU show: the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in late October, which will fight directly against Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 9 285K "Arrow Lake" CPU. The leaker teased that there are some "new features" with the higher-end 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors, so we could expect a CES 2025 reveal.

The leaker posted: "This time, the 9950X3D and 9900X3D will have some new features, so they won't be released alongside the 9800X3D. I'm guessing they'll be available early next year. It's not just me saying this; AMD's official representatives have also hinted at it. AMD people attended GIGABYTE's X870 launch event. Moreover, this year, there are indeed only the 9800X3D, 9950X3D, and 9900X3D, as there are new things coming next year".

AMD's expected Ryzen 9000X3D series CPU details: