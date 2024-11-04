GIGABYTE confirms 16 Core Ryzen 9000 X3D processors are coming soon

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
CPU, APU & Chipsets

In a new press release for its new X3D Turbo Mode feature for its AM5 motherboards, GIGABYTE confirms Ryzen 9000 16-core X3D processors are 'incoming.'

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Zen X3D CPUs are launching with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on November 7, featuring 104MB of Total Cache, a 4.7 GHz base clock, and a 5.2 GHz max boost clock, priced at $479 USD. It offers an average 8% gaming performance improvement over the previous generation.

AMD's Zen X3D CPUs are launching this week, with the arrival of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on November 7. With an impressive 104MB of Total Cache and an MSRP of $479 USD, the eight-core and 16-thread CPU also sports a 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.2 GHz max boost clock with support for additional overclocking.

According to AMD's data, the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D will deliver an "average 8% gaming performance improvement" compared to the previous generation and "an average 20% faster" performance than the competition - i.e., Intel's new flagship Core Ultra 9 285K. However, AMD has only announced this single Ryzen 9000 X3D chip, with no word on additional models like the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D.

Rumors point to 16-core Zen 5 3D V-Cache CPUs being announced at CES 2025 in January, with optimized performance for non-gaming workloads. According to GIGABYTE's new press release for its new X3D Turbo Mode for its X870E, X870, and 600 series motherboards, the company not only confirms that Ryzen 9000 series 16-core X3D processors are coming but also offers up some early performance info.

"GIGABYTE X3D Turbo Mode is a cutting-edge feature that unifies cores distribution, bandwidth tuning, and hardware power balancing, resulting in pushing the boundaries of gaming performance," the press release writes - noting that X3D Turbo Mode is tuned for PC gaming first and foremost.

For the upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D, gamers can expect a 5% improvement in gaming performance with X3D Turbo Mode, but "incoming Ryzen 9000 series 16-core X3D processors" will see a performance jump of up to 18%. Interestingly, GIGABYTE's X3D Turbo Mode will work with Ryzen 9000 non-X3D processors to deliver up to 18% faster gaming performance, which GIGABYTE calls 'astounding.'

The new feature is a part of the latest AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2a release and is available in the latest BETA BIOS release for GIGABYTE boards.

NEWS SOURCE:gigabyte.com
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription
