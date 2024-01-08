GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition unboxing

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series is here, and we've got our hands on the stunning GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition.

The new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is the first of three new GPUs in the 40 SUPER Series set to launch, available on January 17. With 20% more CUDA Cores and beefed-up specs, it's faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 for 1440p gaming, using a fraction of the power.

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition with GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition.

Ahead of our full review (coming at a later date), we are allowed to present a first-hand look at the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition GPU - an unboxing! Similar in size to the RTX 4070 Founders Edition, the SUPER branding and metallic shroud are now in shiny black.

Putting the two RTX 4070 FE models side by side, the difference in look is immediately apparent, with the black metal giving the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition a more rugged and sleek look.

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition includes the updated 12V-2x6 power connector, with dimensions identical to the 4070 Founders Edition. Per NVIDIA's reveal for the GPU, the 4070 SUPER's TGP is rated at 220W - a modest 20W increase over the GeForce RTX 4070.

There's also a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition card on the way for that SKU's January 31 launch, with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti being limited to partner cards from the likes of ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and ZOTAC.

During its presentation to the press, NVIDIA confirmed that the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series Founders cards will be available from its retail partners on a first-come, first-serve basis, with no pre-orders. This is a shame because, as you can see, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition is quite the looker.

