Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting allows for five concurrent streams with a single GeForce RTX GPU

Concurrent 480p 30, 720p 30, 1080p 60, 1440p 60, and 4K 60 Twitch streams, powered by GeForce RTX are coming soon - sign up for the beta now.

NVIDIA is partnering with Twitch and OBS for something special for content creators and streamers: the ability to stream multiple encodes concurrently to give viewers the 'optimal viewing experience.'

Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting powered by GeForce RTX, image credit: NVIDIA.

GeForce RTX GPUs power the new Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting beta, which solves an issue with Twitch streaming: choosing between higher resolution or more reliable lower bandwidth streaming for older devices. Server-side transcoding is only available for the top-performing channels, with most streamers left with a single-stream solution. So, if someone doesn't have enough bandwidth to watch a 1080p or higher stream, they're out of luck.

With Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting (the beta coming later this month), using NVENC hardware in GeForce RTX and GTX GPUs, streamers can broadcast up to three resolutions simultaneously - up to 1080p. And that's just the first version; there's an update coming that will support up to 5 concurrent streams using the new and improved AV1 codecs for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, up to 4K.

In the example seen above, the result is optimized, high-quality, concurrent, 480p 30, 720p 30, 1080p 60, 1440p 60, and 4K 60 streams. And to add to the good news, Enhanced Broadcasting will automatically configure all OBS encoder settings, from resolution to bit rate and other parameters, while considering your streaming setup.

You can sign up for the Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting beta today at twitch.tv/broadcast. Once the program rolls out later this month, instructions and access will be sent out on a first-come, first-served basis.