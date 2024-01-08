GeForce NOW is getting new Blizzard games, Day Passes, and G-SYNC technology

At CES 2024 NVIDIA is showcasing Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2 on GeForce NOW on a 1440p display connected to a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra phone.

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service continues to grow from strength to strength. At CES 2024, the company is announcing a whole suite of new goodies coming to the service - from games to membership options and even VRR technology in the form of G-Sync.

Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 are coming to GeForce NOW

First up, some games. As 2023 drew to a close, the first Activision title joined the service - the juggernaut that is Call of Duty. The next two Activision Blizzard games set to join GeForce NOW are Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 (support for the Steam versions is coming first), which are "coming soon" thanks to the 10-year NVIDIA and Microsoft partnership.

Also coming soon are Capcom's Exoprimal, HoYoverse's Honkai: Star Rail, and the highly anticipated everything medieval sim Pax Dei. Coming in February is a cool initiative for those looking to check out Ultimate and Priority memberships that take advantage of GeForce RTX 4080 hardware for 4K, DLSS, and RT-powered gaming. Day Passes will offer full benefits 'one day at a time.'

GeForce NOW Day Passes are coming in February 2024

Ultimate Day Pass will be available for $7.99, and the Priority Day Pass will be available for $3.99 USD. Ultimate Day Pass offers NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, full ray tracing, NVIDIA Reflex, up to 4K 120fps (or 1080p 240fps).

G-SYNC joins the long list of cutting-edge tech available on GeForce NOW

On the tech front, G-SYNC is coming to GeForce NOW to minimize latency and stuttering further - and it will support variable refresh rate monitors optimized for G-SYNC-compatible monitors. With Cloud G-SYNC, NVIDIA is taking cloud streaming to the next level - offering as close to native as possible.

GeForce NOW on Android updated to 1440p, with support for external display

And finally, GeForce NOW is updating its Android support to offer 1440p gaming on compatible devices - with improved keyboard and mouse support. To demonstrate the versatility of the tech, at CES 2024, NVIDIA is showcasing Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2 "from GeForce NOW servers in Los Angeles to a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra phone connected to a 1440p monitor in Las Vegas." Very cool.