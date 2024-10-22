All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 5090 in leaked footage was just a massive RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

No that wasn't footage of a GeForce RTX 5090 being powered up at a factory, it was the chunky ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER SOLID.

GeForce RTX 5090 in leaked footage was just a massive RTX 4070 Ti SUPER
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

A few days ago, we reported on footage from an Indonesian factory (via Bilibili and VideoCardz) that featured the first publicly available look at NVIDIA's next-gen flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card from ZOTAC Gaming. Although the footage wasn't the highest quality, people quickly noted that a single 16-pin connector meant that no matter the power draw of the RTX 5090, it wouldn't require multiple connectors to run.

GeForce RTX 5090 in leaked footage was just a massive RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 2
2

Well, it turns out that what we were looking at wasn't a GeForce RTX 5090 but a chunky GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, ZOTAC's 'SUPER SOLID' model. The footage was from an "internal training recording" of its facility in Indonesia, which was captured to "test the performance of newly installed production equipment."

Once you look at the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER SOLID, you'll understand why it was mistaken for a GeForce RTX 5090 - it's one of the company's largest GPUs, with dimensions of 336.5mm x 136mm x 74.8mm. That's 3.7 slots of GPU thickness.

It's also one of the few GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPUs using a cut-down RTX 4090 AD102 chip.

With ZOTAC coming out to quash the rumor that this was our first look at a for-real GeForce RTX 5090, that doesn't mean there aren't RTX 5090 GPUs currently being produced and tested.

According to multiple credible sources, the GeForce RTX 5090 and the GeForce RTX 5080 will be fully unveiled at CES 2025 in January, with a release expected later in the same month. With that in mind, it's only a matter of time before we get our first look at NVIDIA's next-gen gaming beast. I hope it's a look at the rumored 2-slot GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition.

Photo of the product for sale

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Super Trinity OC White Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1039.97
$1039.97$1039.99$1069.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/22/2024 at 7:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:zotac.com, techradar.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles