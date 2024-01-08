GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4070 Ti, and RTX 4080 SUPER announced - pricing, specs, and performance!

NVIDIA announces an exciting trio of new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs at CES 2024, with improved performance and no price increase.

After several months of leaks, rumors, and official teases, the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series of GPUs has been officially unveiled at CES 2024. Based on specs, pricing, and performance, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER all make a strong case for potentially picking up a new NVIDIA GPU.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series of GPUs.

NVIDIA is increasing performance without increasing prices - in the case of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER (launching January 31), the price is being lowered from an MSRP of $1199 USD to $999 USD - a 16.7% decrease. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER (launching January 24) replaces the existing $799 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti while bumping up the specs and the VRAM capacity to 16GB of fast GDDR6X memory for the same price.

And then there's the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER (launching January 17), which features 20% more CUDA Cores than the GeForce RTX 4070 to deliver "faster than GeForce RTX 3090" 1440p gaming performance for the same MSRP of $599 USD. And with that, the TGP is increasing to 220W compared to 200W on the baseline GeForce RTX 4070.

NVIDIA's performance chart to showcase the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series performance uses the GeForce RTX 2070 as the baseline. Still, we can see that all three SUPER GPUs are faster than the previous-gen flagship GeForce RTX 3090. The chart includes performance across 18 games at 1440p with ray-tracing and DLSS 2-enabled in select titles.

All use less power thanks to the exceptional Ada Lovelace efficiency, and when you add in DLSS 3 Frame Generation, the performance lead increases dramatically.

NVIDIA hasn't revealed full CUDA Core counts or clock speeds for the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series. Still, we have Shader TFLOPS performance to compare with existing 40 Series GPUs and previous-generation hardware. This isn't the best way to compare actual game performance - we'll have to wait for reviews to get a clear picture.

GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER - 52 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 4080 - 49 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti - 34 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER - 11 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER - 44 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - 40 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti - 22 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - 9 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER - 36 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 4070 - 29 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 3070 - 20 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 2070 - 8 TFLOPS

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER ($599, January 17) - What You Need to Know

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER launching for the same price as the GeForce RTX 4070.

GeForce RTX 4070 is getting a permanent price drop to $549 USD.

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER has 20% more CUDA Cores than the GeForce RTX 4070.

36 Shader TFLOPS, 82 RT TFLOPS, and 568 AI TOPS.

12GB of GDDR6X memory, 32MB of L2 Cache, and 504 GB/sec memory bandwidth.

TGP of 220W with an average gaming power usage of 200W.

It's faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 for 1440p gaming.

High frame rates 1440p gaming with settings maxed out and RT enabled.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER ($799, January 24) - What You Need to Know

Replaces the existing GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at the same price point.

More CUDA Cores and higher specs than the RTX 4070 Ti.

Increased frame buffer to 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit bus with 48MB of cache.

Massive memory bandwidth increased to 672 GB/sec.

TGP of 285W with an average gaming power usage of 226W.

There won't be a Founders Edition model (but there will be for the other two SUPER cards).

Designed for super-high frame rates at 1440p (144fps+) and 4K gaming.

GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER ($999, January 31) - What You Need to Know

Replaces the existing GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER.

Priced at $999, notably cheaper than the RTX 4080's MSRP of $1199.

52 Shader TFLOPS, 121 RT TFLOPS, and 836 AI TOPS.

16GB of GDDR6X memory, 64MB of L2 Cache, and 736 GB/sec memory bandwidth.

TGP of 320W with an average gaming power usage of 246W.

More Cores and performance to power fully ray-traced 4K gaming.

With RT and Tensor Cores, the new SUPER GPUs will also deliver performance improvements for real-time ray-tracing with support for DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and the new DLSS 3.5 tech Ray Reconstruction. As part of its presentation, NVIDIA confirmed that the upcoming release of Horizon Forbidden West and Pax Dei on PC will support ray tracing and DLSS 3 Frame Generation, with RTX-powered ray tracing also coming to Diablo IV.

With improved game performance, the new SUPER series will also help accelerate generative AI with NVIDIA TensorRT and content creation with NVIDIA Broadcast.

"For everyone from gaming enthusiasts to creative professionals, GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs are simply awesome upgrades," said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. "GeForce RTX SUPER cards support over 500 RTX games, and applications will have users prepared for the wave of generative AI apps coming to PC."

With the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER launching first on January 14, stay tuned to TweakTown for more coverage. New SUPER GPUs are coming from NVIDIA partners, including ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC.

