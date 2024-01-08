New G-SYNC Pulsar technology brings impressive stutter-free, smooth, motion clarity to monitors

Some truly impressive high refresh-rate displays have been announced and shown at CES 2024, like the new Alienware AW3225QF, one of the world's first 240Hz 4K OLED gaming monitors.
And with the very best displays featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC, G-SYNC ULTIMATE, and G-SYNC Compatible VRR technology, NVIDIA is announcing the latest evolution of its cutting-edge variable refresh rate tech - G-SYNC Pulsar.
NVIDIA is calling G-SYNC Pulsar the next evolution of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology thanks to adding variable frequency strobing to improve motion clarity dramatically. With G-SYNC Pulsar off, a fast-moving image can look blurry even on a high refresh-rate display. With G-SYNC Pular enabled, that image is now crisp and clear, boosting the "effective motion clarity to over 1000Hz."
G-SYNC Pulsar is similar to the NVIDIA G-SYNC ULMB 2 tech we saw at Computex 2023, except that it combines the clarity Ultra Low Motion Blur with the smooth visuals of VRR performance. NVIDIA has a whole blog post detailing how Pulsar works, with the key being two innovations that the G-SYNC team has been working towards for over a decade - Adaptive Overdrive and Pulse Modulation.
Adaptive Overdrive "adjusts the rate at which pixels transition from one color to another, a vital technique to reduce motion blur and ghosting." Pulse Modulation solves the VRR issue of a fluctuating refresh rate by modulating "overdrive based on both screen location and refresh rate." It also intelligently controls brightness and duration to maintain a comfortable, flicker-free image.
However, there's a catch. Adaptively tuning backlight pulses while keeping track of a game's render rate will require a dedicated G-SYNC chip - and a brand-new one, too. NVIDIA confirms that the first G-SYNC Pulsar capable display will be a new ASUS ROG Swift PG27 Series G-SYNC gaming monitor launching later this year.