GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition models look incredible in all black

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER Founders Editions models look incredible in all black, it's a shame there won't be any way to pre-order one.

NVIDIA revamped its Founders Edition design for the GeForce RTX GPUs with the GeForce RTX 30 Series, where it introduced one of the most stylish and unique GPU designs in years. From revamped cooling with intake and exhaust fans on each side of the GPU to an all-metal build with intricate fins, it's a look and design language that has carried through to the Ada-powered GeForce RTX 40 Series.

NVIDIA's Founders Edition design for the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs.

With NVIDIA announced three new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs at CES 2024, the company also confirmed that two of the three models (the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER) will be getting Founders Edition models. Sadly, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is missing out.

With a similar form factor to the non-SUPER models for these graphics cards, these new Founders Edition cards include the new 'SUPER' branding but with black colored metal instead of the various shades of grey seen in the non-SUPER editions and the 30 Series.

It takes an already gorgeous design and makes it look just a little more sleek. Here's a closer look at the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition models. I can't believe I'm saying this about an all-black GPU without ARGB lighting, but these are stunning - and I (fingers crossed) can't wait to get my hands on one or both soon.

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition

GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition will launch on January 17 at $599 USD, and the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founder Edition will launch on January 31 at $999. Available via NVIDIA and select retail partners (like Best Buy in the U.S.), unfortunately, there's no way to pre-order, and they will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.