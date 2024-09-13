GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 with GDDR6 reviewed, only 1% slower than GDDR6X

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs with GDDR6 memory are starting to appear, and one of the first reviews shows near identical performance to the GDDR6X model.

Our friends at Wccftech have posted a review of the GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 OC, one of the new RTX 4070 variants that sports 12GB of GDDR6 memory instead of the more advanced GDDR6X. As one of the most popular GPUs for PC gaming, NVIDIA has reportedly switched to GDDR6 for the RTX 4070 due to memory shortages and supply constraints.

When this news broke, and NVIDIA confirmed that GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs with GDDR6 memory would perform similarly to existing models, a mini-controversy broke out. With no price drop, model number change, or specific labeling, many began to believe that people couldn't tell if they were buying the 'faster' or 'slower' RTX 4070 graphics card.

Granted, this is only a single review, but with Wccftech testing the GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 OC and comparing performance between it and the GDDR6X variant, the conclusion is that the new GDDR6 models offer the "same performance."

"There are only a few 4K and 1440p scenarios where we saw a 1-2 FPS loss, but that's all within the margin of error," Wccftech's Hassan Mujtaba writes. "What I can say right now is that the RTX 4070 GDDR6 offers 99% of the performance of the [GDDR6X] variant, and that is a good thing for gamers who might be cautious when buying the newer model of the 4070."

Getting 83 FPS compared to 85 FPS in Alan Wake II is something you wouldn't notice unless you checked the performance overlay, and this is one of the extreme examples where the GeForce RTX 4070 GDDR6 variant is slower than the GDDR6X model.

Interestingly, switching to GDDR6 brings a few benefits: lower memory temps and slightly less power usage, as GDDR6X chips require more juice. As a two-slot model, the GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 OC reviewed is compact and would have no problem fitting into an SFF build.