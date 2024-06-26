Custom MSI GeForce RTX EXPERT 'Black Myth: Wukong' Edition graphics card looks epic

This custom Black Myth: Wukong mod for the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER EXPERT GPU looks incredible, we'd love for it to be made official.

MSI introduced its new EXPERT series high-end graphics card design with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER EXPERT - with its minimal all-metal shroud and cooling design inspired by NVIDIA's Founders Edition line-up. It's a beautiful design we can't wait to see used again in future models; check out our full review for a breakdown of the design and performance.

Yesterday, images of a custom "Black Myth: Wukong" edition of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER EXPERT emerged (via Videocardz.com and @hongxing2020 on X), and it looked so good that many believed it to be the real deal. Unfortunately, you're looking at an impressive mod from X user @Lyrae622, who created the card for the highly anticipated game.

A custom Black Myth: Wukong graphics card makes sense, as the game features a suite of RTX technologies, including full ray-tracing DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation. Thanks to its impressive visuals, NVIDIA has promoted the game in the past, so we'd love to see MSI and NVIDIA reach out to @Lyrae622 to create a few of these to give away.

With a story and setting inspired by 16th-century classical Chinese novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong is set to launch on August 20 for PC and PlayStation 5.

As seen in the following images, this custom Black Myth: Wukong GPU takes MSI's EXPERT design and presents it in all-black with subtle gold accents on the grill and artwork on the back. It's gorgeous, and at the very least, it should give MSI some ideas on creating its own custom EXPERT graphics cards.

