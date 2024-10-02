MSI's new RTX 4070 Ti SUPER STALKER 2 graphics card includes the game for FREE

MSI teased its new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER STALKER 2 graphics card last week, but now we've got some more deets: you get a FREE copy of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl bundled with the card.

Now we've got a look at the retail packaging for the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER STALKER 2 graphics card, and a closer look at the tweaked graphics card itself. MSI is using a military green color theme with a brushed metal finish, with 3 stripes running through the design (an MSI thing) with small nuclear / radiation symbol decals.

MSI isn't changing the physical design of the new RTX 4070 Ti SUPER STALKER 2 from its GAMING SLIM model (you can see its a GAMING SLIM model on the retail package, next to the FREE copy of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl). It's not the first customized graphics card from MSI (and it won't be the last) as the company has used its GAMING SLIM family for custom World of Warcraft, Black Myth: Wukong, and Monster Hunter-themed graphics cards.

These previous GAMING SLIM custom variants with World of Warcraft and other games were based on the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER or GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, so the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER STALKER 2 graphics card will be the most powerful custom card that the company has released in its GAMING SLIM line up.

We still don't know the release date of MSI's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER STALKER 2 graphics card, but with STALKER 2's release coming up on November 20, we shouldn't be too far away from the card being made official and hitting shelves across the planet.