ZOTAC is selling its GeForce RTX 4070 with GDDR6 for $10 less than the GDDR6X variant

The new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge with slightly slower GDDR6 memory is available at Newegg for $10 less than the GDDR6X model.

Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Recently, NVIDIA quietly announced that it was changing the design of the popular GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards, switching from GDDR6X memory to the more readily available GDDR6 memory. The change was made due to a GDDR6X shortage, with NVIDIA noting that the update or revision would deliver 'similar performance' to the existing GDDR6X models.

ZOTAC is selling its GeForce RTX 4070 with GDDR6 for $10 less than the GDDR6X variant 02
3

Without a price change, there has been some backlash to the decision - according to vocal community members, NVIDIA should have announced a price drop for what is perceived as a weaker card being manufactured with more affordable components.

With GeForce RTX 4070 cards with the revised GDDR6 memory making their way to retail shelves from various NIVIDA partners, there is one model that features a price point lower than its GDDR6X counterpart. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge, which is currently available for $10 less than the GDDR6X version at US retailer Newegg for $549.99 instead of $559.99.

This is a non-OC model so it sports the same baseline specs and speeds as the reference Founders Edition model from NVIDIA. So then, what difference does the switch to GDDR6 make? Well, smaller memory bandwidth.

ZOTAC is selling its GeForce RTX 4070 with GDDR6 for $10 less than the GDDR6X variant 03
3

Early reviews and hands-on with the new GDDR6 model, so performance to be roughly on par - with most benchmarks only 1-2% slower (some out there are showing up to 4% in some games) than the GDDR6X model. A negligible difference that is within the margin of error, but still a technically slower or less performant version of the GPU.

And for several PC gamers out there, this is enough of a difference to sour their opinion of the switch. As opposed to $10, it would have been nice to see an official 10% price drop for the new GDDR6 variants - a move that would have made the RTX 4070 even more attractive to potential buyers.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Twin Edge GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$569.99
$569.99--
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/18/2024 at 10:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:newegg.com, videocardz.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

