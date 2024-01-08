Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition coming to PC 'Early 2024' with DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex

At CES 2024, NVIDIA has announced that DLSS and RTX technologies are coming to a whole bunch of PC games set to launch in the coming months. One of the biggest is Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition from Sony, PlayStation Studios, and Guerilla Games. The PC version includes the Burning Shores story expansion, improved visuals, and more.

What's more is DLSS 3 Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex, and DLAA. At its CES 2024 presentation, NVIDIA mentioned that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is coming to PC early this year, which puts a tighter release window on the previous '2024' one. And with that, we've got a new trailer for the game running on a GeForce RTX-powered PC with DLSS 3 - and it looks stunning.

Horizon Forbidden West looks incredible on PS5, so we can only imagine what it will look like on one of the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs launching this month. The DLSS and RTX gaming news from CES 2024 doesn't stop there, as more titles like Pax Dei and Dragon's Dogma 2 are also going RTX On.

Mainframe Industries' Pax Dei is described as a 'social sandbox MMO' in a medieval setting with magic, ghosts, and supernatural elements. It's set to hit Early Access in Spring and looks great in this 4K DLSS 3 reveal - with Frame Generation support arriving on day one.

Next is Capcom's massive ope-world RPG sequel Dragon's Dogma 2, built with the developer's impressive RE Engine. Launching March 22 on PC, it will feature DLSS 3 support, ray-traced reflections, and ray-traced lighting. Sadly, we didn't get an RTX On trailer for this one (that's coming closer to the game's release), but you can get a good sense of what to expect with the game in the new story trailer.

Other DLSS-powered releases include the co-op action RPG and survival game Enshrouded on January 24 with DLSS 2, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launching on January 26 with DLSS 3, Paradox Arc and CoolAndGoodGames' Starminer with DLSS 3 and ray-tracing, TEKKEN 8 on January 26 with DLSS 2, and more. Check out the full list here, and watch some of the additional trailers below.