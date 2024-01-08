Generative AI by iStock is commercially safe image generation powered by NVIDIA Picasso

The new Generative AI by iStock image generator, powered by NVIDIA Picasso, is impressive in its capabilities and commercially safe. This is an important distinction because there's a lot of controversy surrounding what data, art, and IP generative AI models are being trained on.

For example, The New York Times recently filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT and its owner, OpenAI, for using the news outlet's content to train generative AI platforms. It's asking for billions in compensation, and that's just one example. Generative AI by iStock is 'commercially safe' for use, with the generative AI trained on licensed iStock and Getty Images data - with compensation paid out to those who helped train the AI.

Whatever AI images you generate 'will not be added to the creative library for others to license' too. Okay, with that out of the way, let's move on to what makes this text-to-image generation tool impressive - editing with NVIDIA Picasso.

As the example above shows, you can access photos, illustrations, and even videos to generate new visuals up to 4K. What gives Generative AI by iStock its edge is the powerful editing you can do, like selecting regions to add details or even taking an existing image and expanding it to fill a new aspect ratio or perspective. In the video above, we see this in action - adding a person into the image at a specific spot and zooming out to showcase more of the landscape.

Another powerful editing feature coming soon will be the ability to intuitively replace elements or objects in an image. Generative AI by iStock, powered by NVIDIA Picasso, is available now. For $22.99 USD, you get 100 generations (each including four distinct images) safe for commercial use.