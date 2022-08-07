Acer's new pre-built PC packs an Intel Arc A380 graphics card

Acer's new Nitro N50-640 pre-built gaming PC has been announced: packing the Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and some mid-range GPU offerings, one of which includes the Intel Arc A380 graphics card.

French retailer Boulanger has been the first in Europe to list the Acer Nitro N50-640 pre-built gaming PC, and while we've got this listing in early-August, we won't see the Acer Nitro N50-640 gaming PC not shipping until at least October 8... two months from now.

Inside, the Acer Nitro PC packs an Intel Core i5-12400F processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and 500GB of SSD storage... in total we're looking at a rather high $950+ price tag. You can get the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card inside of the Acer Nitro N50-640 system, for a bigger $1500 price (but you'll get the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity here, too.