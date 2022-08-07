Acer's new pre-built PC packs an Intel Arc A380 graphics card
Acer's new Nitro N50-640 pre-built gaming PC packs Intel 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU, and the option for an Intel Arc A380 GPU.
Acer's new Nitro N50-640 pre-built gaming PC has been announced: packing the Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and some mid-range GPU offerings, one of which includes the Intel Arc A380 graphics card.
French retailer Boulanger has been the first in Europe to list the Acer Nitro N50-640 pre-built gaming PC, and while we've got this listing in early-August, we won't see the Acer Nitro N50-640 gaming PC not shipping until at least October 8... two months from now.
Inside, the Acer Nitro PC packs an Intel Core i5-12400F processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and 500GB of SSD storage... in total we're looking at a rather high $950+ price tag. You can get the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card inside of the Acer Nitro N50-640 system, for a bigger $1500 price (but you'll get the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity here, too.
- Read more: ASUS + MSI are the first with Intel Arc A380 + A310-based gaming PCs
- Read more: Intel tiled GPU on Meteor Lake: major issues delay CPU to end of 2023
- Read more: Intel Arc Alchemist GPU rumor: hardware flaw, 90FPS+ troubles in games
- Read more: Intel Arc GPU launch: spans 2 months, cards sent to 'select reviewers'
- Read more: Intel Arc desktop GPU is so bad, it could be CANCELLED altogether
- Read more: Intel confirms VPU chip for Meteor Lake CPU, proves leaker right again
- Read more: Intel Meteor Lake CPU: Redwood Cove + Crestmont architectures teased
- Read more: Intel LGA 1851 appears, retires LGA 2551 rumor for Arrow + Meteor Lake
- Read more: Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake': 15-21% IPC boost over Raptor Lake
- Read more: Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU: standard, high-density die shot
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 27: all-in-one PC, 100Hz display, Intel Arc A370M
- < PREVIOUS STORY: EA's future singleplayer games may not feature microtransactions