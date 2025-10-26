Intel Arc Graphics driver for ARC Raiders, The Outer Worlds 2, and more is here

Intel Arc Graphics driver version 32.0.101.8247 Non-WHQL adds new game support for ARC Raiders, The Outer Worlds 2, Vampire The Masquerade, and more.

TL;DR: Intel's Arc Graphics driver version 32.0.101.8247 Non-WHQL enhances game support for six new PC titles, including ARC Raiders and The Outer Worlds 2. It fixes crashes in World of Warcraft and Satisfactory on Arc A- and B-Series GPUs but retains some issues in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and others.

Intel's latest Arc Graphics or Game On Driver release is a big one for game support, as it covers six new PC game releases. Intel's Arc Graphics driver version 32.0.101.8247 Non-WHQL is now available for download. It adds support for ARC Raiders, Europa Universalis V, Football Manager 26, Jurassic World Evolution 3, The Outer Worlds 2, and Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2.

Intel adds support for The Outer Worlds 2 in the latest Arc Graphics driver release.

These titles are now available on PC, or out in a matter of days, and if you plan on playing any of them on a discrete Intel Arc graphics card or an Intel Core Ultra CPU with integrated graphics, be sure to grab this new driver here. It's a Beta or Non-WHQL release; however, as it also fixes some Arc issues, it feels like an essential update.

For the first Alchemist A-Series and the latest Battlemage B-Series of Intel Arc graphics devices, this new driver fixes some crashing issues in games like World of Warcraft and Satisfactory; however, Known Issues for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remain unresolved. Here are the full Release Notes for Intel Arc Graphics driver version 32.0.101.8247 Non-WHQL.

Intel Arc Graphics driver version 32.0.101.8247 Non-WHQL Release Notes