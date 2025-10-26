Intel Arc Graphics driver for ARC Raiders, The Outer Worlds 2, and more is here

Intel's latest Arc Graphics or Game On Driver release is a big one for game support, as it covers six new PC game releases. Intel's Arc Graphics driver version 32.0.101.8247 Non-WHQL is now available for download. It adds support for ARC Raiders, Europa Universalis V, Football Manager 26, Jurassic World Evolution 3, The Outer Worlds 2, and Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2.
These titles are now available on PC, or out in a matter of days, and if you plan on playing any of them on a discrete Intel Arc graphics card or an Intel Core Ultra CPU with integrated graphics, be sure to grab this new driver here. It's a Beta or Non-WHQL release; however, as it also fixes some Arc issues, it feels like an essential update.
For the first Alchemist A-Series and the latest Battlemage B-Series of Intel Arc graphics devices, this new driver fixes some crashing issues in games like World of Warcraft and Satisfactory; however, Known Issues for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remain unresolved. Here are the full Release Notes for Intel Arc Graphics driver version 32.0.101.8247 Non-WHQL.
Intel Arc Graphics driver version 32.0.101.8247 Non-WHQL Release Notes
Gaming Highlights:
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:
- ARC Raiders
- Europa Universalis V
- Football Manager 26
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2
Fixed Issues:
Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products:
- Satisfactory (VK) may experience an application crash while launching game. It is recommended to launch the game with default DX12 API to avoid application crash.
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may experience an application crash while switching Graphics API to DX11.
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Satisfactory (VK) may experience an application crash while launching game. It is recommended to launch the game with default DX12 API to avoid application crash.
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may experience an application crash while switching Graphics API to DX11.
Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may experience an application crash while switching Graphics API to DX11.
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may experience an application crash while switching Graphics API to DX11.
Known Issues:
Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products:
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit intermittent corruptions on certain water surfaces during gameplay.
- Visual corruptions may appear in certain scenarios with multiple application interactions.
- PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio* may experience an intermittent application crash while running the benchmark. Recommendation is to change the timeout slider to 1500 seconds or higher, to wait for each test to complete, in PugetBench benchmark settings.
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (DX12) may experience an application crash with Ray-Tracing and XeSS enabled.
- PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio may experience an intermittent application crash while running the benchmark. Recommendation is to change the timeout slider to 1500 seconds or higher, to wait for each test to complete, in PugetBench benchmark settings.
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit intermittent corruptions on certain water surfaces during gameplay.
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may experience an application crash while switching Graphics API to DX11.
- Topaz Video AI may experience visual artifacts when using certain AI models.