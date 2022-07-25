All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Meteor Lake CPU: Redwood Cove + Crestmont architectures teased

Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' has two CPU architectures: Redwood Cove and Crestmont architectures both confirmed.

Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 10:42 PM CDT
Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will be coming out in the next few months, but the next-next-gen 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs are getting some more details in fresh leaks.

Intel Meteor Lake CPU: Redwood Cove + Crestmont architectures teased 01 | TweakTown.com

We heard about the new Redwood Cove microarchitecture from Tom at Moore's Law is Dead all the way back in November 2020, with some new confirmation provided through leaked Microsoft Perfmon logs. Some new data was shared by @InstLatX64 that the new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will have two architectures.

The new Intel 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will mark a big departure for Intel, where it will be using a new tiled architecture, based on the upcoming Intel 4 process node. We should expect Redwood Cove P-Cores, and Crestmont E-Cores on the new Meteor Lake CPUs.

Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPU package will pack x86 compute cores, SoC, and I/O dies all on the single interposer, with Intel proudly declaring Meteor Lake is the lead product for Intel 4 process technology. AMD will be competing with its new Zen 5-based CPU architecture, and new 700-series chipset in 2023 and beyond.

In early-June, MLID leaked more details on Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs: "Crestmont is the new Little Core architecture, but I can't confirm its performance or core count yet" and to also "expect integrated accelerators like a VPU or Neural Engine, and more".

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, youtube.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

