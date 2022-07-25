Intel Meteor Lake CPU: Redwood Cove + Crestmont architectures teased

Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will be coming out in the next few months, but the next-next-gen 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs are getting some more details in fresh leaks.

We heard about the new Redwood Cove microarchitecture from Tom at Moore's Law is Dead all the way back in November 2020, with some new confirmation provided through leaked Microsoft Perfmon logs. Some new data was shared by @InstLatX64 that the new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will have two architectures.

The new Intel 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will mark a big departure for Intel, where it will be using a new tiled architecture, based on the upcoming Intel 4 process node. We should expect Redwood Cove P-Cores, and Crestmont E-Cores on the new Meteor Lake CPUs.

Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPU package will pack x86 compute cores, SoC, and I/O dies all on the single interposer, with Intel proudly declaring Meteor Lake is the lead product for Intel 4 process technology. AMD will be competing with its new Zen 5-based CPU architecture, and new 700-series chipset in 2023 and beyond.

In early-June, MLID leaked more details on Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs: "Crestmont is the new Little Core architecture, but I can't confirm its performance or core count yet" and to also "expect integrated accelerators like a VPU or Neural Engine, and more".