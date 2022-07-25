Intel Meteor Lake CPU: Redwood Cove + Crestmont architectures teased
Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' has two CPU architectures: Redwood Cove and Crestmont architectures both confirmed.
Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will be coming out in the next few months, but the next-next-gen 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs are getting some more details in fresh leaks.
We heard about the new Redwood Cove microarchitecture from Tom at Moore's Law is Dead all the way back in November 2020, with some new confirmation provided through leaked Microsoft Perfmon logs. Some new data was shared by @InstLatX64 that the new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will have two architectures.
The new Intel 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will mark a big departure for Intel, where it will be using a new tiled architecture, based on the upcoming Intel 4 process node. We should expect Redwood Cove P-Cores, and Crestmont E-Cores on the new Meteor Lake CPUs.
- Read more: Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake-H/P/U' mobile CPU details leaked
- Read more: Intel's rebranded 7nm node, Intel 4, enters mass production in 2H 2022
- Read more: Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake-P' die shot: 6P+8E configuration
- Read more: Intel LGA 1851 appears, retires LGA 2551 rumor for Arrow + Meteor Lake
Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPU package will pack x86 compute cores, SoC, and I/O dies all on the single interposer, with Intel proudly declaring Meteor Lake is the lead product for Intel 4 process technology. AMD will be competing with its new Zen 5-based CPU architecture, and new 700-series chipset in 2023 and beyond.
In early-June, MLID leaked more details on Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs: "Crestmont is the new Little Core architecture, but I can't confirm its performance or core count yet" and to also "expect integrated accelerators like a VPU or Neural Engine, and more".
- Read more: Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' rumor: new LGA 2551 socket teased
- Read more: Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake': 15-21% IPC boost over Raptor Lake
- Read more: Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU: standard, high-density die shot
- Read more: Intel CEO: 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' powered on, launches in 2023