Matrox's new LUMA Pro A380 Octal: dual-GPU card based on Intel Alchemist, 8 mini-DP 2.0 ports

Matrox is a name you might not have ever heard of, but they were a major player in the graphics card industry decades ago, and have remained in the business since... now the company have just announced a new dual-GPU graphics card with 8 x mini-DisplayPort 2.0 connectors.

Enter the Matrox LUMA Pro A380 Octal graphics card, which is a dual-GPU card based on the Intel Arc Alchemist GPU architecture. This is an embedded version of Alchemist with dual A380 GPUs, 12GB of GDDR6 memory, 8 x mini-DisplayPort 2.0 connectors which are capable of driving 4 x 8K displays or up to 8 x 5K displays... all in a single-slot design and using a single fan.

Matrox doesn't just have its new LUMA Pro A380 Octal graphics card on the market now, but its A380 Quad SKU is pretty much the same card but with a single-GPU design, lower power consumption, and 4 x full-sized DisplayPort connectors. Matrox's new LUMA Pro A380 Octal graphics card has 12GB of GDDR6 memory, while the A380 Quad features just 6GB of GDDR6.

Matrox explains its new LUMA Pro series GPU on its website: "Drive four 8K displays -- or four 5K @ 120 displays -- or up to eight synchronized 5K displays or projectors from a single Matrox LUMA Pro Series graphics card. A single-slot PCIe® 4.0 x 16 card with eight native Mini DisplayPort™ 2.0 connectors, A380 Octal delivers extreme performance for multi-display video wall and digital signage applications. For OEMs, system integrators, AV installers, and developers looking to create custom control functions, we also offer a complete range of video wall software, APIs, SDKs, and libraries. Matrox LUMA Pro Series is powered by Intel® Arc™ graphics. TAA compliant SKU available".