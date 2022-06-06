All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Elon Musk asks about Jeffrey Epstein + Ghislaine Maxwell client list

Intel LGA 1851 appears, retires LGA 2551 rumor for Arrow + Meteor Lake

Intel's next-gen 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' and 15th Gen Core 'Arrow Lake' CPUs will be LGA 1851, not LGA 2551 says new rumor.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 6 2022 6:09 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We have just had a fresh rumor from Benchlife, that Intel's next-gen Socket V1 -- aka LGA 1851 -- will be the heart and soul of the next-gen Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs in 2023, 2024 and beyond.

Intel LGA 1851 appears, retires LGA 2551 rumor for Arrow + Meteor Lake 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs were rumored to use a new LGA 2551 socket, which we learned about in Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead's latest video... but now Benchlife is saying that's wrong and that Chipzilla will use LGA 1851 instead.

The new LGA 1851 socket measures in at 45 x 37.5mm making it identical -- in size at least -- to the LGA 1700 that the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" uses, and the upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU will use. This would be great for CPU cooling companies, as you wouldn't need to buy a new CPU cooler with the new LGA 1800 socket and new 14th or 15th Gen Core CPU of the future.

Until the next leak, I guess...

Intel LGA 1851 appears, retires LGA 2551 rumor for Arrow + Meteor Lake 08 | TweakTown.com

Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will be using a brand new tile architecture design, with the company making the new CPUs on their "Intel 4" process node. We can expect a 20% performance improvement in performance-per-watt through EUV technology.

Intel LGA 1851 appears, retires LGA 2551 rumor for Arrow + Meteor Lake 05 | TweakTown.com

There are 3 main tiles on Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake CPUs: the I/O Tile, the SoC Tile, and the Compute Tile. Intel's Compute Tile on the 14th Gen Core CPUs will pack both the CPU + GPU Tile, with the CPU Tile using the new hybrid core design -- pushing higher performance at lower power numbers, while the GPU Tile is truly something else -- exciting times.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$597.99
$597.99$594.00$599.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/6/2022 at 6:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, benchlife.info

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.