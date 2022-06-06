Intel LGA 1851 appears, retires LGA 2551 rumor for Arrow + Meteor Lake

Intel's next-gen 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' and 15th Gen Core 'Arrow Lake' CPUs will be LGA 1851, not LGA 2551 says new rumor.

We have just had a fresh rumor from Benchlife, that Intel's next-gen Socket V1 -- aka LGA 1851 -- will be the heart and soul of the next-gen Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs in 2023, 2024 and beyond.

Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs were rumored to use a new LGA 2551 socket, which we learned about in Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead's latest video... but now Benchlife is saying that's wrong and that Chipzilla will use LGA 1851 instead.

The new LGA 1851 socket measures in at 45 x 37.5mm making it identical -- in size at least -- to the LGA 1700 that the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" uses, and the upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU will use. This would be great for CPU cooling companies, as you wouldn't need to buy a new CPU cooler with the new LGA 1800 socket and new 14th or 15th Gen Core CPU of the future.

Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will be using a brand new tile architecture design, with the company making the new CPUs on their "Intel 4" process node. We can expect a 20% performance improvement in performance-per-watt through EUV technology.

There are 3 main tiles on Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake CPUs: the I/O Tile, the SoC Tile, and the Compute Tile. Intel's Compute Tile on the 14th Gen Core CPUs will pack both the CPU + GPU Tile, with the CPU Tile using the new hybrid core design -- pushing higher performance at lower power numbers, while the GPU Tile is truly something else -- exciting times.