ASUS + MSI are the first with Intel Arc A380 + A310-based gaming PCs

ASUS and MSI are the first AIB partners making new PCs with Intel Arc A380 and Arc A310 entry-level graphics cards, coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 31 2022 11:08 PM CDT
Intel's new Arc A-series desktop GPUs launched without even a whimper, with the new GPUs being an exclusive to China for many months... but it appears AIB partners are now getting some of that Arc silicon to make entry-level graphics cards for some upcoming pre-built PCs.

ASUS + MSI are the first with Intel Arc A380 + A310-based gaming PCs 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

GUNNIR started it all with their custom Arc A380 Photon OC 6G graphics card, then ASRock, and now we have ASUS and MSI leaping into the game. The Intel Arc A380 cards from ASUS and MSI comes from leaker "momomo_us" on Twitter, where MSI lists its new PC with an Intel Core i5-12400 or Core i5-12400F for the lower-end SKU, while the higher-end system has an Intel Core i7-12700 or Core i7-12700F processor.

These systems can be configured with 3 different GPUs: a custom MSI GeForce GTX 1650, an MSI GeForce GT 1030, or Intel DG2 A380 or Intel DG2 A310 graphics card. We should expect to see 4GB of VRAM on each of the Arc A380 and Arc A310 graphics cards, but there's no details on that with MSI's upcoming PC.

ASUS + MSI are the first with Intel Arc A380 + A310-based gaming PCs 03 | TweakTown.com

ASUS on the other hand has two new systems with the Intel Arc A380 graphics card, with the ASUS ROG Strix GT15 system packing the higher-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, right down to the entry-level Intel Arc A380 graphics card. ASUS also has the ExpertCenter D7 Tower PC that rocks the Intel Arc A380, for the enterprise market that has low volumes and is simple when it comes to maintenance.

No higher-end Arc A770 here just yet, since it's still a while off... the only samples exist are with YouTubers for some videos, and to select reviewers in the coming months. We'll see how that mess ends up later this year.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, twitter.com, asus.com, rog.asus.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

