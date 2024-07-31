Intel Arc Graphics Driver increases Yakuza: Like a Dragon performance by up to 91%

Intel Game On Graphics Driver Version 32.0.101.5768 WHQL is here and it brings a massive 91% performance increase to Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Intel's latest Game On Graphics Driver for Intel Arc covers discrete Intel Arc GPUs and Intel Core Ultra chips with integrated Arc Graphics. It brings a sizeable performance boost to the critically acclaimed RPG Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Stormgate is a new RTS from ex-Blizzard developers.

According to Intel, if you've got an Intel Arc A750, A770, A580, or A380 desktop graphics card, you can expect up to a massive 91% boost to performance when playing in 1080p using the game's Ultra image quality setting. Bump up the resolution to 1440p, and you'll still find a respectable 35% increase in performance.

Intel Game On Graphics Driver Version: 32.0.101.5768 WHQL also brings performance improvements to Metro: Last Light Complete Edition, which, like Yakuza, is a DirectX 11 title. The difference isn't quite as huge, but the 20% performance bump at 1080p and 23% at 1440p is respectable.

The latest driver release is not just about performance increases for a couple of seemingly random DirectX 11 titles. The new driver adds support for Stormgate, the highly anticipated RTS from ex-Blizzard developers who worked on the iconic Warcraft III and StarCraft II.

Some outstanding issues have also been fixed, covering games like Dirt Rally, Sid Meier's Civilization V, and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Here are the Fixed Issues and outstanding Known Issues with Intel Game On Graphics Driver Version 32.0.101.5768 WHQL.

Fixed Issues

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Dirt Rally (DX11) may exhibit corruptions on water bodies while running the benchmark.

Sid Meier's Civilization V (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (DX12) may experience application instability on the first launch of the game.

Blender 4.2 may exhibit corruptions and incomplete scenes while rendering. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (DX12) may experience application instability on the first launch of the game.

Known Issues