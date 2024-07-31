Intel Arc Graphics Driver increases Yakuza: Like a Dragon performance by up to 91%

Intel Game On Graphics Driver Version 32.0.101.5768 WHQL is here and it brings a massive 91% performance increase to Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Intel's latest Game On Graphics Driver for Intel Arc covers discrete Intel Arc GPUs and Intel Core Ultra chips with integrated Arc Graphics. It brings a sizeable performance boost to the critically acclaimed RPG Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Stormgate is a new RTS from ex-Blizzard developers.
According to Intel, if you've got an Intel Arc A750, A770, A580, or A380 desktop graphics card, you can expect up to a massive 91% boost to performance when playing in 1080p using the game's Ultra image quality setting. Bump up the resolution to 1440p, and you'll still find a respectable 35% increase in performance.

Intel Game On Graphics Driver Version: 32.0.101.5768 WHQL also brings performance improvements to Metro: Last Light Complete Edition, which, like Yakuza, is a DirectX 11 title. The difference isn't quite as huge, but the 20% performance bump at 1080p and 23% at 1440p is respectable.

The latest driver release is not just about performance increases for a couple of seemingly random DirectX 11 titles. The new driver adds support for Stormgate, the highly anticipated RTS from ex-Blizzard developers who worked on the iconic Warcraft III and StarCraft II.

Some outstanding issues have also been fixed, covering games like Dirt Rally, Sid Meier's Civilization V, and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Here are the Fixed Issues and outstanding Known Issues with Intel Game On Graphics Driver Version 32.0.101.5768 WHQL.

Fixed Issues

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:

  • Dirt Rally (DX11) may exhibit corruptions on water bodies while running the benchmark.
  • Sid Meier's Civilization V (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (DX12) may experience application instability on the first launch of the game.
  • Blender 4.2 may exhibit corruptions and incomplete scenes while rendering.

Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:

  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (DX12) may experience application instability on the first launch of the game.

Known Issues

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:

  • Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:

  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.
  • Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
  • Diablo IV (DX12) may experience an application crash with ray tracing settings enabled.
  • Fortnite game may crash while performing Alt + Tab operations
  • SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.
  • Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

NEWS SOURCE:intel.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

