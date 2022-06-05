All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake': 15-21% IPC boost over Raptor Lake

Intel's new 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPUs rumored to have 15-21% more IPC performance over 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 5 2022 6:10 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We are being teased with 15-21% increases in IPC performance with the new Redwood Cove architecture over the Raptor Cove architecture, but with MLID apologizing for the huge range (15-21%) but I think that's fine. 15% IPC is better than 5-10% but more than that will be welcomed.

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake': 15-21% IPC boost over Raptor Lake 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Meteor Lake CPUs will have lower clock speeds, but you'll have more performance for the same clocks with the new CPUs over Alder Lake, hence the 15-21% boost in IPC performance. MLID adds that "Crestmont is the new Little Core architecture, but I can't confirm its performance or core count yet" and to also "expect integrated accelerators like a VPU or Neural Engine, and more".

As for core counts, MLID teases that we'll get "at least 2+8 and 6+8 SKUs are confirmed for U/P mobile" while the "desktop is expected to be 8+16 but that's not 100% confirmed yet".

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake': 15-21% IPC boost over Raptor Lake 05 | TweakTown.com

Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will be using a brand new tile architecture design, with the company making the new CPUs on their "Intel 4" process node. We can expect a 20% performance improvement in performance-per-watt through EUV technology.

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake': 15-21% IPC boost over Raptor Lake 08 | TweakTown.com

There are 3 main tiles on Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake CPUs: the I/O Tile, the SoC Tile, and the Compute Tile. Intel's Compute Tile on the 14th Gen Core CPUs will pack both the CPU + GPU Tile, with the CPU Tile using the new hybrid core design -- pushing higher performance at lower power numbers, while the GPU Tile is truly something else -- exciting times.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$597.99
$597.99$598.97$569.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/5/2022 at 6:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.