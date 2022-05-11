All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU: standard, high-density die shot

Intel shows off its 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU in standard + high-density die packages: Intel makes CPU tiles, TSMC makes GPU.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 11 2022 7:20 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has had a lot to show off at its "Intel Vision" event, where the company showed off its upcoming 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPU in "standard" and "high-density" die packages.

The next-gen Meteor Lake CPU will be quite different from Alder Lake and even Rocket Lake (13th Gen Core) that comes out later this year, where the 14th Gen Core CPUs don't have a PCH die. Instead, it packs it onto the same chip in a beautiful tiled architecture design.

The main die actually packs at least 4 tiles, and could feature even more -- when it comes to the GPU, we're looking at Intel using a new tGPU (Tile-GPU) design. AMD calls this "chiplets" while Intel calls them "tiles" with Intel revolutionizing its entire stack of future CPUs and GPUs with the tile-based approach.

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU: standard, high-density die shot 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will be using a brand new tile architecture design, with the company making the new CPUs on their "Intel 4" process node. We can expect a 20% performance improvement in performance-per-watt through EUV technology.

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU: standard, high-density die shot 08 | TweakTown.com

There are 3 main tiles on Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake CPUs: the I/O Tile, the SoC Tile, and the Compute Tile. Intel's Compute Tile on the 14th Gen Core CPUs will pack both the CPU + GPU Tile, with the CPU Tile using the new hybrid core design -- pushing higher performance at lower power numbers, while the GPU Tile is truly something else -- exciting times.

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU: standard, high-density die shot 07 | TweakTown.com
Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU: standard, high-density die shot 05 | TweakTown.comIntel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU: standard, high-density die shot 06 | TweakTown.com

Intel also teased its new Sapphire Rapids CPU which is also using a tile-based approach, with a Quad-Tile package -- offered in both HBM, and non-HBM versions. The teasing didn't stop there, with the company also teasing its Ponte Vecchio GPU based on the Xe-HPC architecture.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$599.23
$599.23$599.96$603.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/11/2022 at 1:09 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.