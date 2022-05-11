Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU: standard, high-density die shot

Intel has had a lot to show off at its "Intel Vision" event, where the company showed off its upcoming 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPU in "standard" and "high-density" die packages.

The next-gen Meteor Lake CPU will be quite different from Alder Lake and even Rocket Lake (13th Gen Core) that comes out later this year, where the 14th Gen Core CPUs don't have a PCH die. Instead, it packs it onto the same chip in a beautiful tiled architecture design.

The main die actually packs at least 4 tiles, and could feature even more -- when it comes to the GPU, we're looking at Intel using a new tGPU (Tile-GPU) design. AMD calls this "chiplets" while Intel calls them "tiles" with Intel revolutionizing its entire stack of future CPUs and GPUs with the tile-based approach.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will be using a brand new tile architecture design, with the company making the new CPUs on their "Intel 4" process node. We can expect a 20% performance improvement in performance-per-watt through EUV technology.

There are 3 main tiles on Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake CPUs: the I/O Tile, the SoC Tile, and the Compute Tile. Intel's Compute Tile on the 14th Gen Core CPUs will pack both the CPU + GPU Tile, with the CPU Tile using the new hybrid core design -- pushing higher performance at lower power numbers, while the GPU Tile is truly something else -- exciting times.

Intel also teased its new Sapphire Rapids CPU which is also using a tile-based approach, with a Quad-Tile package -- offered in both HBM, and non-HBM versions. The teasing didn't stop there, with the company also teasing its Ponte Vecchio GPU based on the Xe-HPC architecture.