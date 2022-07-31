Intel Arc GPU launch: spans 2 months, cards sent to 'select reviewers'

I'm sure that by now you've heard about the mess that is the Intel Arc GPU launch, and that's because it's been such a disaster. Apart from YouTubers throwing up sponsored videos that only put the graphics cards in a good light, there's been no traditional tech press covering Intel Arc graphics cards, since they're still a China exclusive.

We've had a few European reviewers get their hands-on Intel Arc, likening Intel's big new GPU as "playing drunk, in a minefield". That same minefield must be where Intel GPU marketing plans their big launch, where leaker Moore's Law is Dead leaked that Intel is pulling back on its huge global launch of Arc for a much more watered-down positive-vibes-only round with YouTubers and select tech press.

But now... Intel Arc desktop GPUs will have a staggered launch according to Igor from Igor's Lab, who reports that Intel has "now internally decided on a narrower time frame" and that if they stick to this timeframe we should expect Intel Arc desktop GPUs to launch between August 5, and September 29.

Quite an insane two-month launch for such a confident product... especially when analysts say they "can't believe some of the things I've seen people repeat about Intel's graphics division. How can you even believe that especially considering Pat Gelsinger's history at Intel. Intel will not allow this to be another Larrabee".

Ex-RTG (Radeon Technologies Group, the GPU division of AMD before he left) boss Raja Koduri tweeted that Intel is "very much committed to our roadmap. We are ramping Alchemist and will continue to improve the experience. You will see more updates from us this quarter. AXG is also on track to ramp 4 new product lines by the end of the year".

Igor reported: "Intel is said to have now internally decided on a narrower time frame. If they're going to stick to the current timeframe, the range that's being colocated to me now is between Aug. 05, 2022 and Sept. 29, 2022. This means that there is enough time to launch the three announced larger models one slice at a time. It is interesting that the internal documents no longer report about a large-scale, joint launch event, but it could rather be a kind of "silent" launch, which could be carried out gradually in the retail sector and via only a few media".

I'm sure that I'll be left out of that "only a few media" as they'll want purely positive reviews, and they wouldn't be liking that I'm covering the entire launch... just not in the way they want, or are paying me (they're not) for. I actually got my job by throwing major shade at NVIDIA's former Fermi GPU architecture... because it was a total mess as well. Intel Arc on the other hand, I guess we'll have to wait and see what type of "reviews" we see in the coming months.