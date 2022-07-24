All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD EPYC 'Genoa' 9664 CPU: 96 cores, 192 threads @ 3.9GHz with 400W

AMD's flagship Zen 4-based EPYC 'Genoa' 9664 CPU: up to 96 cores, 192 threads at 3.8GHz, monster 480MB cache, with 400W TDP.

Published Sun, Jul 24 2022 10:52 PM CDT
AMD's next-gen EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPU family will be powered by the next-gen Zen 4 core architecture, with details arriving on the flagship EPYC 9664 CPU.

The next-gen AMD EPYC 9664 processor will have up to 96 cores and 192 threads of CPU power, 12-channel DDR5-5200 memory support, 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes per CPU, and up to 700W of TDP with its new LGA 6096 "SP5" socket. AMD will be using 12 CCDs in its 96-core, 192-thread beast CPU with each of the CCDs featuring 8 CPU cores based on the Zen 4 architecture.

As for the cache, the AMD EPYC 9664 "Genoa" CPU will have 32MB of L3 cache per CCD, which is also shared across all of its Zen 4 cores within the CCD. AMD has 384MB of L3 cache + 96MB of L2 cache which when combined, add up to a monster 480MB of pooled cache on the EPYC 9664 chip.

The new information is coming from leaker "YuuKi_AnS" which says that the AMD EPYC 9664 should be the flagship CPU of the EPYC "Genoa" CPU family, with 96 cores, 192 threads, 400W TDP, 2.25GHz base and 3.8GHz boost clock in ES form at least.

400W isn't the limit of what these CPUs can suck down, where AMD EPYC "Genoa" CPUs will chew down up to 800W max when needed. 96 cores, 192 threads... 400W, 800W, does it matter?

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

